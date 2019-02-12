VIAVI Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics for Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics for the sixth consecutive year.1 In the Gartner, Inc. report, VIAVI Solutions is again recognized as a Leader based on the company's completeness of vision and ability to execute, positioned furthest to the right overall on the completeness of vision axis.2

A Gartner Magic Quadrant represents extensive research in a specific market, delivering a broad view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. VIAVI is pleased to provide a complimentary copy of this report.

"In our view, the fact that VIAVI is again recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for NPMD validates our focus on addressing the most pressing monitoring and troubleshooting challenges of today's network and security teams," said Douglas Roberts, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise and Cloud, VIAVI. "We strive to drive the vendor market forward, but more importantly, our innovation is driven by our customers, providing outcomes that actually solve problems."

With the recent introduction of Observer GigaFlow, the comprehensive Observer Platform from VIAVI delivers enhanced analytics and deep insight. VIAVI is uniquely positioned to enable the best possible IT experience with real-time application awareness and end-user experience scoring, along with automated workflows and deep wire-data forensics for performance or security investigations.

The VIAVI Observer Platform delivers the highest-fidelity forensics on the market, validated by an independent third party, providing the ability to capture, analyze and retain all wire data and flow data.

1 Previously positioned as JDSU, 2014 and 2015.

2 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics," Sanjit Ganguli, Ted Corbett, February 7, 2019.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

