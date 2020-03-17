VIAVI Solutions Recognized in New Gartner Market Guide for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the inaugural Gartner "Market Guide for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics" report. VIAVI is pleased to provide a complimentary copy of this report. Previously, VIAVI was listed as a Leader for six consecutive years when Gartner produced a Magic Quadrant for this sector.1

"As a leader in NPMD, VIAVI delivers solutions that address critical network IT challenges for comprehensive operational awareness, fast problem resolution, and powerful forensic investigations," said Charles Thompson, Senior Director, Enterprise and Cloud, VIAVI.

The VIAVI Observer NPMD Platform begins with the fastest packet capture, analysis, and storage in the market,2 uniquely combined with enriched flow and active test data to deliver the highest fidelity forensics available. The platform also incorporates advanced analytics and machine learning, with monitoring and diagnostics results presented via clear visualizations, streamlined troubleshooting workflows, and intuitive dashboards. Every stakeholder from the line-of-business leader to level 3 support can gain actionable insight into IT service status and operational health. NetOps and SecOps teams can gain comprehensive real-time awareness and powerful back-in-time forensic capabilities into performance issues and suspected or confirmed security breaches.

"By 2024, 50 percent of network operations teams will be required to rearchitect their network monitoring stack, due to the impact of hybrid networking, which will be a significant increase from 20 percent in 2019," wrote Gartner analyst Josh Chessman.3

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics" Sanjit Ganguli, Ted Corbett, 7 February 2019. Viavi Solutions was previously listed as JDSU because the company was spun out from what was JDSU in August 2015.

2 "VIAVI Solutions Observer GigaStor 288T 10/40 Gigabit Ethernet Capture Performance Evaluation," Kevin Tolly, June 12, 2017.

3 Gartner "Market Guide for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics" by Josh Chessman, March 5, 2020.

