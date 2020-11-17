Vibes Announces Record Sales Momentum with Mobile-Centric Offering

In Q3 alone, Vibes grew bookings 100% compared to Q3 2019, and attained 108% increase in new contractual commitments. Tweet this

"COVID-19 has accelerated numerous consumer and business trends," said Vibes Chief Revenue Officer Richard Rivera. "Thankfully, many of the big bets we have made at Vibes--that enterprise brands would increase prioritization of mobile strategies to optimize personal consumer engagement and data--have been validated."

Earlier this year, Vibes rolled out a new product designed to help retailers facilitate Buy Online Pickup at Curbside (BOPAC) and Buy Online Pickup In-Store (BOPIS) by communicating directly with shoppers via mobile messaging. In addition, Vibes has helped clients expand their loyalty programs through Automatic Loyalty Enrollment that adds a digital loyalty card into consumers' mobile wallet on Apple or IOS after being invited to join via email, SMS, app, online, or even in-store.

Vibes' unique intelligence and personalization tools have helped clients increase their mobile audiences by 28% year-over-year, while overall client opt-outs rates are declining at a 9% rate.

"Through a number of platform differentiators in intelligent engagement, as well as innovative new product rollouts, we've been able to steer our customers toward a mobile-centric business strategy and help them prove ROI in an incredibly challenging environment," said Rivera. "Going forward, our focus is to help clients better navigate consumer journeys through data-driven, highly personalized mobile engagement, and expanding our reach beyond the more than 20 countries we reach today."

About Vibes

Vibes helps companies like Ralph Lauren, Dollar General, Dick's Sporting Goods, Redbox, Chipotle, Sephora, and LEGO to grow and activate consumer relationships with thoughtful, relevant, high volume and global-scale mobile engagement from text to wallet. The company's software platform enables marketers and customer loyalty professionals to connect with consumers using a unified native platform of SMS, MMS, dynamic wallet, mobile push notifications, app inbox and performance analytics, to become the backbone for these brands' overall digital engagement strategies. Gartner recognized Vibes as a Leader in its 2019 and 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms.

SOURCE Vibes

Related Links

https://www.vibes.com

