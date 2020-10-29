Vibes Recognized as a Leader Again in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms

"The Vibes mobile engagement platform underpins every aspect of the digital lifecycle." Tweet this

"We are gratified to once again be cited as a Leader by Gartner, as we see it as a validation of our continued focus on helping our brand partners connect with consumers in the most powerful and personal way possible," said Jack Philbin, co-founder and CEO at Vibes. "As mobile becomes the primary channel for many brands to connect with consumers, the Vibes mobile engagement platform underpins every aspect of the digital lifecycle, from marketing to commerce, to loyalty, and service."

According to Gartner, "Globally, consumers spend more of their digital time on smartphones than on desktops, laptops or tablets — with particular emphasis on apps. The impacts of COVID-19 have further catalyzed consumers' ongoing shift to digital and mobile solutions as consumers readjust the way they navigate their daily lives amid a new normal. This broad and rapid consumer adoption of smartphones breeds a dependency few technologies have ever enjoyed. As such, mobile marketing capabilities increasingly determine brand marketing success."

Vibes launched in 1998 to connect people with the brands they love through mobile devices. In 2020, that connection has only become more vital, as consumers increasingly expect to be able to interact with brands in the same direct, personal way they do with their friends and family. Vibes believes the company's inclusion in the Leaders quadrant in the Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms is due to its continued investment in new products and services, such as:

A curbside pickup product launched this year designed to help retailers service consumers efficiently and safely during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Its emphasis on dynamic and segmented engagement through mobile wallet, which allows brands to seamlessly deliver mobile offers, loyalty, and gift cards to consumers digitally.

New data visualization tools designed to help more brands to spot trends and garner insights from their mobile marketing efforts.

Going forward, brands' investments in mobile-centric connection points with consumers will only continue to expand, as will their need for sophisticated, data-driven mobile marketing, e-commerce and customer service efforts. Vibes is well positioned to continue its innovation on all these fronts.

