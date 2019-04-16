VibeWell And Honor Yoga Partner To Create VibeWell HONORS Yoga Festival

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor Yoga – known for being an eco- and beginner-friendly yoga studio, is excited to announce the first-ever VibeWell HONORS Yoga Festival. The all-day festival will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 and is dedicated to the practice of yoga with a focus on teaching the importance of physical and mental wellness. All proceeds from the festival will be directly donated to Honor Yoga Foundation, the non-profit organization established by Honor Yoga that works to support well-being in communities by providing yoga-related programs to under-represented populations.

"The idea of a festival is to make the practice of yoga less formal, and to create a fun environment where people won't feel shy trying a warrior pose for the first time," expressed CEO and founder of Honor Yoga, Maria Turco. "It can be nerve-racking to walk into a studio and sign up for a class, especially when you're new. We created the festival to bring yogis of every experience level together."

The VibeWell HONORS Yoga Festival will be hosted at the Mercer County Park Festival Grounds, where two main stages will feature different key note speakers, yoga and meditation practices, and panel discussions.

"The festival also serves as a platform for us to have an open conversation on the importance of taking care of our health in all aspects, especially our mental health," Turco added. "Not only do we have certified yoga teachers, but we also have professional keynote speakers and panel discussions throughout the day."

The festival will also feature a family-focused area where a tailored program is created to keep families and children entertained and educated. As part of Honor Yoga's philosophy that yoga is for all, there will be an EveryBODY Area that is specifically curated for all individuals, regardless of injuries, body type and skill level or otherwise to enjoy practicing yoga. While the day is dedicated to yoga and wellness, there will also be a vendor village with tents filled with food, clothing and other shopping activities.

"The VibeWell HONORS Yoga Festival is going to be a fun day for everyone of every age," Turco said. "We've taken the time to really think about how to create a day that will be centered on self-love, education, healing and growth while trying to make it exciting. In addition to our amazing instructors, speakers and vendors we're excited to announce that Ubme is a sponsor. The company offers a live chat feature that will allow our guests to interact throughout the entire event and post to their social media."

More information about the VibeWell HONORS Yoga Festival, plus an opportunity to purchase tickets may be found on their website. The festival can host up to 600 individual ticket holders, and currently more than 300 tickets have been sold. All ticket proceeds will directly benefit Honor Yoga Foundation and support its continuing efforts.

"Honor Yoga Foundation believes that the practice of yoga results in a greater feeling of community, connectedness and gratitude," said Kathi Szabo, Honor Yoga Foundation president. "We work at bringing these beliefs to life through our yoga related programs, supporting new and established yoga teachers through scholarships and our lovingly prepared healing retreats. We couldn't be more excited for the VibeWell HONORS Yoga Festival and the community we will cultivate that day."

About Honor Yoga

Founded in 2013 by health and wellness veteran Maria Turco, and franchising since 2016, Honor Yoga is an eco-and beginner-friendly yoga studio and community that welcomes and nourishes every yogi through their practice. Revolutionizing the yoga industry, Honor Yoga offers a variety of classes, retreats, workshops and hosts a non-profit arm, Honor Yoga Foundation. With 10 locations open and operating in New Jersey, the brand has 25 additional locations in various stages of development in North Carolina, Indiana, Georgia, California, Florida, Ohio and New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.honoryoga.com/.

SOURCE Honor Yoga

Related Links

http://www.honoryoga.com

