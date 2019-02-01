Vibram Announces New Sole Technology for 2019 and a new Consumer Experience Center in the heart of Boston University

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibram®, the global leader for over 80 years in high-performance soles and the creator of the Vibram FiveFingers®, announced today a revolutionary new sole technology available for our partners, and the upcoming launch of the new Vibram Boston Consumer Experience Center located in Boston on Commonwealth Avenue.

A natural evolution of the idea behind Vibram Furoshiki, the Vibram Wrap & Go Sole concept combines the performance of lightness and grip with a new "wraparound" construction, and is characterized by 1- extreme grip provided by the Vibram Megagrip rubber in which it is made, 2- lightness and limited thickness incorporated due to the usage of Vibram Litebase Technology, 3- lateral protection and impermeability guaranteed by the continuity of the sole and 4- sustainability due to the elimination of waste and the ability to use sustainable midsole materials. With this new concept, the sole becomes the protagonist of the shoe.

Leveraging on Pitti Immagine Uomo, and presented at the Snow Show in Denver, Vibram has produced an exceptional, limited edition collection of "Powered by Vibram Wrap & Go Sole" shoes. "While the Vibram Wrap & Go Sole technology is a perfect choice for our partners, this capsule shoes collection is instead a 100% Vibram design together with strong stylistic references to the world of sneakers," states Fabrizio Gamberini, President of Vibram Corporation. "A combination of sportswear suggestions, such as technical fabrics and contrasting colors, in an urban and ultra-contemporary mood."

This limited collection will soon be on sale, available only at the upcoming Vibram Consumer Experience Center located in Boston at 840 Commonwealth Avenue. This new imminent Vibram location is situated in the center of Commonwealth Avenue, in the Boston University area. A majority of the BU student body, which consists of approximately 33,000 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, resides alongside the area creating a particular neighborhood identity.

"With the introduction of the new Vibram Boston Consumer Experience Center, the ability to create living retail comes to life," Fabrizio Gamberini states. "The new location will feature spaces and experiences that are both personal and responsive. All the way through, consumers will be able to enjoy the Brand in a customizable and effortless format. This space will be able to connect with Boston through people, promoting a dialog that's in sync with the Vibram customer."

Vibram's fall 2019 collection is on display January 30-February 1, 2019, at booth #49117-UL at Outdoor Retailer's Snow Show in Denver, and February 3-6, 2019, at ISPO Munich in Germany.

ABOUT VIBRAM

Vibram is recognized worldwide as the leader in high performance soles for outdoor, recreational, work and fashion footwear and is relied on by the world's greatest climbers and athletes. Vibram soles have gone on to conquer Mt. Everest, K2 and a host of the world's tallest peaks. Today, the company works with premium brands including Merrrell, Danner, La Sportiva, Lowa, Red Wing, Sperry, Scarpa, The North Face, and many more. Vibram's Five Finger shoe line is on the cutting-edge of the minimalist footwear trend. Please visit us at www.vibram.com or follow us and our innovative products and services on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Pinterest.

