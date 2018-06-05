Vibrant Fall Foliage, Seasonal Experiences Set to Wow Connecticut Visitors This Autumn

"Due to one of the wettest Augusts in recent memory, Connecticut trees and forests are primed to present an amazing array of fall colors," said Christopher Martin, director/state forester, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. "Fall foliage seekers will find Connecticut offers some of the most diverse tree species in all of North America."

Travelers hoping to get a head start on planning the perfect New England fall foliage getaway to Connecticut can use the "Find Fall Faster" resources on www.CTvisit.com, which include the Fall Foliage Finder, seven scenic driving routes and 20 pre-planned getaways.

This fall, travelers to Connecticut can:

Settle in at a bucolic B&B or seaside inn offering special fall packages. The Inn at Harbor Hill Marina in Niantic is offering a two-night stay with first class tickets to the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat, a gift certificate for dinner, and seasonal treats at B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill in Mystic — the oldest steam-powered cider mill in the United States .

offering special fall packages. The Inn at Harbor Hill Marina in is offering a two-night stay with first class tickets to the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat, a gift certificate for dinner, and seasonal treats at B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill in — the oldest steam-powered cider mill in . Stroll tree-lined streets in charming towns filled with shops, restaurants, antiques and historical and cultural landmarks, including New Milford , East Haddam , Putnam , Old Lyme and New Canaan — home to Grace Farms.

filled with shops, restaurants, antiques and historical and cultural landmarks, including , , , and — home to Grace Farms. Leaf peep from new vantage points , including atop a ski lift at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort in Middlefield , or by boat on the RiverQuest in East Haddam or Argia in Mystic .

, including atop a ski lift at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort in , or by boat on the RiverQuest in or Argia in . Hit the trails in Sherman , where there's now more than 10 miles of hiking at Deer Pond Farm. Or, use a newly released interactive trails map to explore the scenic vistas, challenging climbs and rolling valleys of Northwest Connecticut .

in , where there's now more than 10 miles of hiking at Deer Pond Farm. Or, use a newly released interactive trails map to explore the scenic vistas, challenging climbs and rolling valleys of . Visit an orchard to pick your own apples, pumpkins or get lost (and found) in a corn maze. The Railroad Museum of New England in Thomaston and the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor also offer kid-friendly pumpkin patch trains rides.

to pick your own apples, pumpkins or get lost (and found) in a corn maze. The Railroad Museum of New England in and the Connecticut Trolley Museum in also offer kid-friendly pumpkin patch trains rides. Discover your inner lumberjack at any one of three new axe throwing venues, including Blue Ox in Wallingford , Montana Nights in Newington and Pine & Iron in Hartford .

at any one of three new axe throwing venues, including Blue Ox in , Montana Nights in and Pine & Iron in . Sip hard cider at New England Cider Company in Wallingford , Spoke & Spy Ciderworks in Middletown or Crazy Cook Cider in Stafford Springs . Or, explore the Connecticut Wine Trail and Connecticut Beer Trail — now featuring Athletic Brewing Company in Stratford, Connecticut's first brewery specializing in non-alcoholic beer.

at New England Cider Company in , Spoke & Spy Ciderworks in or Crazy Cook Cider in . Or, explore the Connecticut Wine Trail and Connecticut Beer Trail — now featuring Athletic Brewing Company in first brewery specializing in non-alcoholic beer. Get in the Halloween spirit with a visit to Hartford for "Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours" at the Mark Twain House and Museum. Or, head to the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion in Norwalk for "Ghosts from the Civil War" Halloween tours.

with a visit to for "Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours" at the Mark Twain House and Museum. Or, head to the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion in for "Ghosts from the Civil War" Halloween tours. Save the date for fall events and festivals, including Oktoberfest at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich ( Sept. 27 ), New England Chowdafest in Westport ( Sept. 30 ), and the first annual Mystic Film Festival ( Oct. 18-21 ). Many farmers' markets, including the award-winning Coventry Farmers' Market, run through October.

"Connecticut visitors can combine a variety of experiences to build the perfect New England fall foliage getaway," said Randy Fiveash, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism. "Whether on the hunt for foliage, a new adventure or historical experience, it's all just a short trip away in Connecticut."

For more information about fall fun in Connecticut, visit www.CTvisit.com and join the social media community on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

