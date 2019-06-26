Vibrant Nutraceuticals, a Division of The GHT Companies, Introduces Melatonin Gummies

VISTA, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Nutraceuticals has broadened their product line once again, offering one of the most common natural and trusted sleep remedies in a delicious chamomile flavored gummy.

Melatonin is widely recommended for sleep-related problems, including but not limited to delayed sleep phase disorder, insomnia, and jet lag, and has been in use for decades. In fact, a survey done in 2007 discovered that melatonin was the leading choice among the more than 1 million Americans treating sleep-related issues (LiveScience, 12/18/13, "What is Melatonin?").

You'll enjoy getting to sleep with these Melatonin gummies from Vibrant Nutraceuticals, which feature a natural chamomile flavor, very low sugar, and a robust 5mg of Melatonin. In addition, they are non-GMO, and gluten-free. Vibrant Nutraceuticals offers exceptional, high-quality nutritional supplement products at affordable prices. Our vision is that everyone should have an opportunity to experience health and well being.

As more and more detrimental effects are attributed to the loss of sleep, people are looking for a natural, safe way to improve their own sleep. Thus, Melatonin has grown in popularity.

"I take it myself," asserts Shanna Denfeld, VP of Customer Service for The GHT Companies. "I love the fact that it gives me a good night's sleep without the 'morning fog' that can accompany other over-the-counter sleep aid medications. As busy as my day gets, I need to stay at the top of my game!"

The Melatonin Gummies offered by Vibrant Nutraceuticals are certified non-GMO, and Gluten-Free. Additionally, with less than 1g per dose, they are very low in sugar, and feature a healthy dose of 5 mg worth of melatonin per gummy.

This product joins the growing line of innovative nutritional supplements offered by Vibrant Nutraceuticals, including their unique UMAC-CORE Marine Phytoplankton introduced last year. Vibrant also offers two flavors of Ruckpack energizer drinks (both caffeinated and non-caffeinated), as well as FlexFitPro: their proprietary blend of whey protein isolate powder that comes in two delicious flavors, Angel Food Cake, and Chocolate Milkshake.

Vibrant Nutraceuticals is committed to helping their customers improve their healthy lifestyle, by providing high-quality, essential nutritional supplements for everyone in all stages of life. Vibrant Nutraceuticals is a brand of The GHT Companies, which have been providing superior nutraceuticals for more than 20 years.

About The GHT Companies

The GHT Companies is one of the most trusted names in the nutritional supplement field since 1996. The group is structured to collaborate with founding scientists to develop their unique ingredient/product discoveries and to deliver industry-leading, high quality consumer products and ingredients on a global basis.

There are five companies all under The GHT Companies umbrella in order to provide products and services to customers in the most effective way possible.

