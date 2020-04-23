Vibration Control System Market Size Worth $6.7 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vibration control system market size is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing adoption of the technology in healthcare applications is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Vibration control systems are being used in healthcare applications to mitigate the impacts of quiver on sensitive equipment such as DNA sequencing microarrays and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRIs).

Key suggestions from the report:

The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption in various industries, including healthcare, oil and gas, and aerospace and defense

The vibration control segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, owing to growing demand for automation in power plants and oil and gas industries

The aerospace and defense industry is expected to register highest growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing stringent regulations by defense authorities and airlines authorities on system design

In Europe , the market held the largest share in 2019, owing to the presence of large number of automobile manufacturers in the region

Key players in the vibration control system market include ContiTech AG; Lord Corporation; Resistoflex (P) Ltd.; HUTCHINSON; Fabreeka; Sentek Dynamics Inc.; VICODA GmbH; Isolation Technology Inc.; Trelleborg AB; and Kinetics Noise Control, Inc. New product development and expansion remains the key strategy adopted by the leading manufacturers in the market.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Vibration Control System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By System Type, By Application (Automotive, Manufacturers, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vibration-control-systems-market

The technology is also extensively used in the aerospace and defense industry to decrease the vibrations causing damage to the aircraft windshield, windowpanes, doors, and shipments. Based on system type, the market is segmented into motion and vibration control systems. The demand for motion control systems in automotive, power plants, and oil and gas industry has increased over the last few years. Motion control systems isolate the effects of quiver and shock in power plants, thereby increasing the demand for such systems among these industries.

Besides, the electronics and electrical industry, including industrial goods, is witnessing a paradigm shift in terms of increasing usage of vibration control methods. Moreover, the technology is also used in the industrial goods industry for isolating vibrations on electronic instruments and measuring equipment. In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the presence of major manufacturers in China. The low cost of capital and availability of cheap labor and material in the region is expected to drive the market in the region by 2027.

In North America, the vibration control system market is anticipated to witness considerable growth attributed to rising demand from aviation, healthcare, and defense sector in U.S. and Canada. U.S. is expected to dominate the market in North America owing to increasing use of the technology in automotive, electrical and electronics, and food manufacturing sectors.

The market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of several key manufacturers. However, the prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturers usually undergo strategic agreements with their suppliers to bridge the demand and supply gap of the industry. Some of the significant manufacturers in the market are NTN Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; QS Motors; and Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG.

Grand View Research has segmented the global vibration control system market based on systems type, application, and region:

Vibration Control Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Motion Control



Springs



Hangers



Washers & Bushes



Mounts



Vibration Control



Isolating Pads



Isolators



Others

Vibration Control Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Manufacturing



Electrical & Electronics



Healthcare



Oil & Gas



Others

Vibration Control Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

