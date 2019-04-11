Vibration Level Switch Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Growing Investment in End-User Industries Expected to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vibration Level Switch Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vibration level switch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% to reach US$812.055 million by 2024, from US$574.415 million in 2018.

Vibration level switch is used for detecting the level of power and granulated materials in different liquid and solid applications. The demand for vibration level switch is projected to rise rapidly on account of growing investment in various end-user industries. Moreover, the benefits offered by vibration level switch over alternate sensing technologies such as low maintenance cost, high durability, and its ability to be unaffected by dust clouds and agitation among others is further supplementing the growth of the market.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Siemens AG, ABB, Emerson Electric, and Endress+hauser Management AG among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Vibration Level Switch Market by Type

5.1. Vibrating Fork Level Switch

5.2. Vibrating Rod Level Switch



6. Vibration Level Switch Market by Industry Vertical

6.1. Chemical

6.2. Healthcare

6.3. Oil & Gas

6.4. Metallurgy

6.5. Energy & Power

6.6. Food & Beverage

6.7. Others



7. Vibration Level Switch Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.2. South America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.5. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles



Siemens AG

Emerson Electric

ABB

Magnetrol International Incorporated

Ametek, Inc.

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Pepperl+Fuchs

Brkert

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

VEGA Grieshaber KG

