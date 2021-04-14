Vic Santoro delivers second instalment of his 2021 trilogy - Progression: Glory Days, Pt 2

Things open with 'No Regrets', the focus track of the project that pairs motivational lyrics of levelling up with an idyllic, blissed-out production. Speaking on this tune, Vic says, "No Regrets is about finally taking that leap to enter the next phase in your life. Being able to assess your journey thus far and highlighting the lesson."

Next up is recent single 'Came And Saw', with Vic in a nostalgic mood as he reflects on how far he has come, setting his intentions for how he means to go on. Produced and directed by Vic himself, the slick, monochrome official video perfectly captures the essence of his triumph over his struggles.

'Slipped Up' and 'Represents' are then characterised by lucid social commentary documenting his life on the streets and during his 11 year stint in prison, making for a more reflective listen. 'Top 5' closes things out featuring emotive vocalist Elle Cato, with Vic reflecting on his time in prison and vowing to never return to that life as he raps honestly amidst a funk-laden, gospel-inspired production.

Speaking on the overall project, Vic explains, "Glory Days Pt. 2 is a continuity of my journal. On Part 1 I spoke on my trials and tribulations and on this one I speak on the tools I used to make it through difficult moments. This is the part in the movie where the main character recovers from a tragedy and goes on to be triumphant in his endeavours."

Born in Cameroon before moving to the concrete jungle that is London, Vic Santoro found solace in his creativity during his teenage years, reading and reciting poetry, studying English literature before being turned onto the revolutionary teachings of rap's greatest poet Tupac Shakur.

A supremely talented street poet, Progression: Glory Days, Pt 2 is destined to further bolster the ever-growing reputation of Vic Santoro.

To find out more about Vic Santoro, go to:

Facebook | Instagram | Website | Soundcloud

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487686/Vic_Santoro.jpg

SOURCE Vic Santoro