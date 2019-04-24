Vic Strecher, PhD, Expert on the Science of Purpose To Present at Four Major Employer Health and Benefits Conferences This Spring

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Vic Strecher, a world-renowned expert in the science of purpose, begins a three-week, four conference circuit today at the Human Resource Executive's Health & Benefits Leadership Conference in Las Vegas, NV, where he will share the latest scientific findings on purpose and their implications for organizations.

Strecher's opening keynote title mirrors that of his most recent book's subtitle: How Living for What Matters Most Changes Everything. By sharing both cutting edge science and deeply personal stories, Dr. Strecher engages audiences in life-changing ways.

"The effects of living purposefully are profound," notes Dr. Strecher. "Biological effects span the brain, immune system, and even the telomerase that protects your chromosomes. In addition to reducing illness risk, it helps people bounce back faster from hardships, be more open to diversity, and live bigger lives. If purpose was a drug, if would be a blockbuster," adds Dr. Strecher.

Dr. Strecher's spring speaking tour continues on Sunday, April 28th, when he will deliver a joint presentation with Kumanu's chief medical officer Bob Carr at the American Occupational Health Conference in Anaheim, CA. On May 1st, Dr. Strecher keynotes the Silicon Valley Employer Forum's Bay Area Global Benefits Conference in San Jose, CA. He wraps up his speaking tour with a closing address and an interactive workshop at the Positive Business Conference, hosted by the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan May 9th and 10th in Ann Arbor, MI.

