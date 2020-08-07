Vicarious Surgical Raises Additional Capital, Accelerates Growth To First Product

"As we approach clinical use with our first product, I am thrilled to bring on Phil, E15 Capital, and the experience of their team," said Adam Sachs, CEO of Vicarious Surgical. "Adding both the capital and E15's experience in this industry will be invaluable to our success. This is a great milestone and a strong start to the next phase of our growth as a company."

In addition to E15 Capital the new round of funding includes investment from existing investors Bill Gates, Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, and AME Cloud Ventures. Vicarious Surgical plans use the proceeds to further develop its revolutionary new surgical robotics platform.

"We couldn't be more excited to join Adam and the Vicarious Surgical team in their mission to offer high quality surgical care across the world," said Phillip Liang, Managing Director of E15 Capital. "I've been incredibly impressed with the progress the Vicarious Surgical team has made. As an investor in surgical robotics, this is the type of company and founder you hope to find. I am excited to bring our industry experience to the existing team and to drive this company towards helping patients, surgeons, and hospitals across the world."

Ric Fulop is the founding CEO of Desktop Metal and brings his experience building two unicorn startups to the Vicarious Surgical team as a member of the Board of Directors. "I'm proud to be part of such an incredible team, and excited to help their mission to improve patient care, surgeon experience, and reduce cost from the healthcare system."

