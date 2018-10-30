Vice Chairman of The Suddath Companies, Barry Vaughn, Elected Chairman of UniGroup's Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors for UniGroup , a $1.7 billion transportation company, elected The Suddath Companies' Barry Vaughn as its chairman. Vaughn served as the chief executive officer of The Suddath Companies before retiring in 2015 and currently serves as vice chairman on Suddath's board of directors.

As the parent company of both United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit, UniGroup boasts the nation's leading corporate mover and the most well-known name in the moving industry. Suddath has partnered with United Van Lines since 1981, driving hundreds of millions of dollars of business into the UniGroup system and remains the top booking agent.

"I am looking forward to working more closely with Barry in his new position as chairman of our board of directors," remarked Marc Rogers, UniGroup president and CEO. "Barry has extensive experience as a leader in the transportation and relocation industry and we all look forward to his support and leadership as we grow and transform our business at UniGroup."

As Suddath's top executive, Vaughn grew revenue by nearly 300 percent, marking one of the most significant periods of global expansion and profitability in Suddath's nearly 100-year history.

Vaughn is engaged and active as an industry influencer and has served on the UniGroup board of directors since 2004. Most recently, he chaired the Technology & Innovation Committee, and served on the Executive Committee and the Risk & Compliance Committee. Vaughn also participates in the FIDI Global Alliance network of international movers, Overseas Moving Network International (OMNI) and, most notably, in leadership positions with the American Moving & Storage Association (AMSA) as chairman of its Government Affairs and Government Traffic committees and serving on the Executive Committee.

"Barry's 45 years of leadership experience in the industry provide him with deep insights that will help him tackle the challenges that face both UniGroup and our industry," said Mike Brannigan, CEO of Suddath. "I'm confident that with Barry assuming the role of chairman and partnering with UniGroup's new president and CEO Marc Rogers, UniGroup has the leadership necessary to create a bright future for the van line and the agency family."

Vaughn will continue to serve as vice chairman of the Suddath board of directors as he takes on his new role as UniGroup chairman. Vaughn served as the CEO of the Suddath Companies for 12 years, and he served on the UniGroup board for the past 14 years. He has been a leader in the industry for over 45 years.

About The Suddath Companies

Suddath moves people , businesses , and products .

The Suddath Companies was established in 1919 and has grown into a $500+ million global transportation, relocation management and logistics company. Suddath employs over 2,000 people worldwide and has a presence coast to coast, with more than 30 locations throughout the United States and service to more than 150 countries across the globe. Suddath conducts over 50,000 moves a year, maintains 2.5 million square feet of warehouse space and is a freight broker with more than 600 carriers under contract. For more information, please visit www.suddath.com .

About UniGroup

UniGroup is a $1.7 billion transportation and relocation services company with headquarters in suburban St. Louis. In addition to household goods carriers United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit, logistics company UniGroup Logistics and international relocation provider UniGroup Worldwide Moving, UniGroup owns other subsidiaries that provide good and services to professional movers.

