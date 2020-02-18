Vice President Pence to Visit NASA's Langley Research Center in Virginia

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice President Mike Pence, along with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, will tour NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, Wednesday, Feb. 19, and talk to center employees. His remarks will air live at 12:30 p.m. EST on NASA Television and the agency's website.

Media wishing to cover the Vice President's tour and remarks must RSVP to pressrsvp@ovp.eop.gov by 8 p.m. EST today, Tuesday, Feb. 18, with the below information:

Media must arrive no later than 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the front gate adjacent to the Langley Visitor Office at 1 Langley Blvd. with a government-issued photo identification that confirms U.S. citizenship or legal permanent residence, such as a passport or a driver's license.

For all on-site and additional logistical questions about this visit, contact Will Boyington, Office of the Vice President, at 202-881-9975 or April Phillips, Langley news chief, at 757-309-2916.

