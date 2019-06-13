Vichy At The 24th World Congress Of Dermatology

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vichy is the #1 anti-aging brand in European pharmacies with a portfolio of clean, safe and effective skincare. Vichy has been committed to better understanding the impacts of the exposome on skin through internal research programs and scientific studies. On June 12th Vichy hosted a panel at the World Congress of Dermatology to discuss the exposome.

Vichy's panel of credentialed experts presented their latest research and findings on the exposome to help educate dermatologists around the world about the role of exposome on skin, as well as recommendations for the different skin conditions caused by these external aggressors (i.e. such as skin aging, pigmentation, acne and skin diseases that result in a weakened skin barrier).

The concept of the exposome initially comes from the field of cancer research. It was first defined in 2005 by Professor Christopher Wild, former Director of the International Agency for Research on Cancer. The exposome is the sum of all the internal and external factors we are subjected to throughout our lives and the associated biological responses influencing our organism and finally our health. For example, we can point out external environmental factors such as UV rays, pollution, and climate. Additionally, internal factors, such as stress, diet, physical activity and tobacco.

The exposome has a major role in skin health because the skin is our first line of defense and largest organ of our body. Today, with cities growing at an exponential rate, life in urban environments is becoming increasingly harmful for the body and more visibly, for the skin. Air pollution, UV exposure, abrupt climate variations, diet and stress, as well as the excesses of urban lifestyles weaken the skin barrier function, ultimately accelerating the aging process and visibly changing one's appearance. These daily aggressors actually account for 80% of skin aging.

Vichy believes the key to strengthening the skin barrier lies in their Vichy Mineralizing Water which is sourced from French Volcanoes. This Mineralizing Water is rich in 15 essential minerals to help fortify and protect the skin from these exposome factors and is at the core of all formulations.

For decades Vichy has been studying the impact of the exposome on skin health and continues to be a pioneer in urban skin health.

