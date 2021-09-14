VICHY Laboratoires Expands Fan-Favorite Minéral 89 Collection with New Minéral 89 Prebiotic Recovery & Defense Concentrate

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VICHY Laboratoires, a doctor-founded brand with 90 years of expertise, and the #1 anti-aging brand in European pharmacies, reinforces its commitment to innovative and efficacious skin care products that are clinically proven to transform the skin with the launch of Minéral 89 Prebiotic Recovery & Defense Concentrate. Joining the fan-favorite Minéral 89 product collection, VICHY Minéral 89 Prebiotic is formulated to help fight visible signs of aging brought on by stress.

"Stress has a damaging effect on the skin barrier and the skin's ability to repair itself, and it's critical to find products that aid in restoring balance," said leading board-certified dermatologist, Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD. "The powerhouse ingredients in the new VICHY Prebiotic Recovery & Defense Concentrate are clinically proven to help counteract the impact of stress and other exposome aggressors and noticeably improves the look and feel of skin."

Dermatologist-tested and suitable for sensitive skin, Minéral 89 Prebiotic Recovery & Defense Concentrate delivers clinical results of 45% increased radiance, 28% improved texture, and 23% reduction of fine lines in four weeks, leaving skin looking more youthful. The serum recovers healthy looking skin and defends against visible signs of stress, including dryness, dullness and fine lines. This serum is formulated with three key ingredients:

VICHY Volcanic Water, naturally sourced from French volcanoes and clinically proven to strengthen the skin's natural defenses from exposome aggressors

5% Vitreoscilla Ferment, a nutrient-rich component of non-living bacteria known to have skin barrier recovery properties when grown in the presence of VICHY Volcanic Water

4% Niacinamide and Vitamin E, antioxidants known to help visibly even skin tone

This face serum with Niacinamide helps to recover stressed skin in a fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and allergy-tested formula. Minéral 89 Prebiotic is the newest product to join the Minéral 89 line, alongside Minéral 89 Skin Fortifying Daily Booster Serum and Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Eye Gel.

"As a leader in anti-aging skin care, VICHY remains committed to a continuous innovation pipeline that is a result of the brand's pioneering research on exposome aggressors and their impact on the skin," said Jasteena Gill, Head of Brand, VICHY Laboratoires USA. "The expansion of the Minéral 89 line underscores this commitment to advancing skin health and introducing products that not only accelerate skin repair, but protect the skin against future aggressors."

To use, apply 2-3 drops of Minéral 89 Prebiotic each morning and evening on cleansed skin as the first step in your skincare routine. Layer on any chosen serums and finish with a moisturizer.

New VICHY Minéral 89 Prebiotic Recovery & Defense Concentrate is available in a 1-ounce bottle on VichyUSA.com, Ulta.com, Amazon, CVS and at Walgreens for $34.50, and will be available this fall at Target.

For more information about VICHY Laboratoires and its products, please visit VichyUSA.com.

About VICHY Laboratoires

VICHY Laboratoires: committed to skin health science. A doctor-founded French Pharmacy skincare brand created in 1931, VICHY Laboratoires has a mission to empower individuals to maximize their skin health at every stage of life. VICHY Laboratoires is committed to understanding the science of healthy skin, pioneering research on the exposome – the cumulative impact of lifestyle, environmental and hormonal factors across our lifetime – for over 40 years. At the core of every formulation is the 15 mineral-rich VICHY Volcanic Water, naturally sourced from French volcanoes and clinically proven to strengthen and protect the skin from exposome aggressors. As the #3 brand recommended by dermatologists worldwide, our products promise efficacy and safety, formulated with dermatologist-recommended ingredients backed by science. For additional information, please visit www.vichyusa.com.

