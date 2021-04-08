VICIS Introduces ZERO2 YOUTH Helmet for Kids

SEATTLE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VICIS, a leader in head protection technology, today announced the launch of its ZERO2 YOUTH football helmet, the youth version of its top-rated ZERO2 model. The ZERO2 YOUTH helmet incorporates technology from the revolutionary ZERO2, but is engineered specifically for young players and the impact they encounter on the field.

Like its varsity counterpart, the ZERO2 YOUTH was awarded the highest available "5 STAR" rating by the Virginia Tech University Helmet Lab's STAR HELMET RATING SYSTEM out of all 29 helmets tested. Virginia Tech's STAR methodology evaluates a helmet's ability to reduce linear and rotational acceleration of the head resulting from a range of head impacts a youth football player might experience on the field.

"From the very beginning, our goal has always been to protect players at every level of the game - from the NFL all the way down to kids playing football for the very first time," said Jason Neubauer, VP of Product Development, VICIS. "Unlike other helmet models, the ZERO2 YOUTH was designed to protect youth players and the unique impacts they face on the field. We look forward to outfitting these young athletes as they begin to learn and love the game as much as we do."

The ZERO2 YOUTH is the only youth helmet that features a fully deformable outer shell engineered to mitigate impacts before they reach the athlete's head. The helmet features a lightweight, compact design tailored to youth anatomies and offers the industry's widest field of view, allowing young players to see more of the field and react more quickly to potential impacts.

Similar to the ZERO1 YOUTH, the latest model features VICIS' DLTA Fit System, which can accommodate the wide range of head shapes and sizes found in youth football. This enables coaches and parents to custom fit a team quickly and efficiently while offering the flexibility to fit multiple players over a helmet's lifetime.

To learn more about the ZERO2 YOUTH helmet, visit www.vicis.com .

ABOUT VICIS

Founded in 2013, VICIS' mission is to minimize the impact of sports-related head injuries. A portfolio company of Certor Sports, LLC ("Certor Sports"), VICIS is the leader in head protection technology and has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. VICIS football helmets have consistently ranked first in both the NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance Testing and Virginia Tech's Performance Testing, and the flagship ZERO1 helmet was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions.

ABOUT CERTOR SPORTS

Certor Sports is a North American sporting goods manufacturer with a comprehensive patent portfolio doing business under a variety of brands including VICIS, Schutt Sports, ProGear, Tucci Bats, Hollywood Bases, and Adams USA among others. Certor Sports is wholly owned by funds managed by Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC ( www.innovatuscp.com ) a New York-based registered investment adviser and portfolio management firm with over $1.5B under management.

