Victims Of Chipotle's Alleged Child Labor Violations To Hold News Conference In New Jersey

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two New Jersey women who were minor children when they worked at a Chipotle in Fort Lee, New Jersey will hold a news conference on Saturday, February 22, 2020. In attendance will be Plaintiffs Alyssa MacLeod and Abbie Van Lee, as well as Plaintiff's counsel, to discuss their putative class action, MacLeod v. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. They are represented by Carl Mayer of the Mayer Law Group LLC.

This first-of-its-kind putative class action seeks to hold Chipotle liable for violating the New Jersey Child Labor Laws. As alleged in the complaint, Chipotle required Alyssa MacLeod and Abbie Van Lee, and a class of similarly situated school-aged children, to work past 11 p.m. on school nights, and without parental consent, among other things, in blatant violation of the New Jersey Child Labor Laws, as a matter of company policy.

According to lead Plaintiff, Abbie Van Lee, Chipotle told her the child labor laws were only "guidelines." Lee also noted that Chipotle threatened to reprimand her and her fellow school-aged co-workers if they asked to leave before 11 p.m. on school nights. As a result of working past 11 p.m., Lee often fell asleep in class the next day, prompting one teacher to question whether Chipotle's practices violated the child labor laws.

This putative class action dovetails with a nearly $2 million dollar child labor law violation settlement Chipotle reached with the Attorney General of Massachusetts in January 2020. The widespread child labor violations uncovered by the Attorney General of Massachusetts are nearly identical to those being alleged here in this putative class action involving New Jersey school-aged children.

Lead Plaintiffs Alyssa MacLeod and Abbie Van Lee are represented by 30-year veteran consumer and worker protection lawyer, Carl J. Mayer, Esq. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_J._Mayer), as well as employee rights lawyer, Zachary J. Liszka, Esq. (https://employeelawyer.nyc/).

