Victims' Rights Attorneys at Law Offices of Jason Turchin Share Tips on Pursuing Civil Claims for Molestation Victims in Florida

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many victims of child molestation may wait years until the criminal trial of the person who hurt them. However, Florida has two main additional paths in which a victim of child molestation may pursue justice.

1. Civil claim for a crime victims

While the criminal case revolves around holding the criminal accountable, a civil claim involves investigating the crime itself. In a civil claim, we may look at how the crime occurred, why it occurred, and whether it could have been prevented somehow. Any person, school, company or other entity who could have prevented the child molestation from occurring, who had a legal duty to do so, may be held negligent under the law and be required to compensate the victim.

2. Florida Crime Victim Compensation Fund

In addition to a criminal case or civil claim, a victim of child molestation in Florida may also file a claim for victim compensation through the Attorney General's office. The amount of compensation and type of compensation may be very limited, but it is available particularly in cases where a victim may not qualify for a civil claim. It may also help give the victim money upfront to help pay for counseling and other medical care.

Damages for Crime Victims

If a person or entity had a legal duty to protect the minor and failed to do so, they could be responsible to pay for all of the victim's pain and suffering, medical expenses, future medical care and more. In some circumstances, the entity may also be liable for punitive damages to punish the entity and hopefully deter future conduct.

If your child was a victim of child molestation, please know that the Law Offices of Jason Turchin has extensive experience representing victims against neighbors, family members, clergy, private schools and other entities.

