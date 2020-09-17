Victor Avila Sets New World Record For Longest Handgun Shot

The ARENA competition was started this year in Northern Nevada to demonstrate just how accurate handguns can be when used with advanced technologies. USA1SHOT and EOTECH have been leaders in this technology that began as a quest to reduce the number of rounds fired in officer-involved shootings. Robert Gilmer of USA1SHOT says that if he has to shoot more than once, he has made a mistake. Jim Olson and Robert Gilmer decided to work together to create tools for handguns that would reduce errors and increase safety. The results are revolutionary.