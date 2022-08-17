Victor Manuel Cisneros Bello's new book "La muerte a través del Cristal" is an engrossing narrative of a man who almost lost everything he has worked hard for.

Recent release "La muerte a través del Cristal" from Page Publishing author Victor Manuel Cisneros Bello is a compelling short read that follows the highs and the tragic lows of a successful man's life.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Victor Manuel Cisneros Bello, an effective writer, has completed his new book "La muerte a través del Cristal": an interesting volume about a great human being who has a successful career and a beautiful woman by his side. People see him as a charismatic man who does his work diligently. He was doing pretty well, not until he let this certain woman come into his life.

Cisneros Bello shares, "Getting in is easy, getting out is complicated, you make the difference between living or dying!"

La muerte a través del cristal

Published by Page Publishing, Victor Manuel Cisneros Bello's intriguing tale will stir a lot of emotions from the readers. The story is just a short one but it's straightforward and ends with a satisfying note.

It's a quick read that a lot of people can enjoy.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "La muerte a través del Cristal" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

