Victoria Corporate, Ltd. Receives Financial Stability Rating® From Demotech

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria Corporate, Ltd. has earned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. This level of FSR is assigned to insurers who possess exceptional financial stability related to maintaining positive surplus as regards policyholders, liquidity of invested assets, an acceptable level of financial leverage, reasonable loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (L&LAE) and realistic pricing.

Victoria Corporate LTD logo

FSRs summarize Demotech's opinion of the financial stability of an insurer regardless of general economic conditions or the phase of the underwriting cycle. FSRs utilize statutory financial data based on insurance accounting principles prescribed or permitted by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Since 1989, FSRs of A or better have been accepted by the major participants in the secondary mortgage marketplace.

About Victoria Corporate, Ltd.

Victoria Corporate. Ltd. was created in 2020 by Management Services International (MSI). For over a decade, Management Services International (MSI) has provided formation and management services to a wide range of companies in various industries, and our expert captive managers will manage and form captives onshore and in offshore domiciles. Jeremy Colombik, CPA leads MSI. MSI saw the need to create an agency captive to service specialized markets such as Entertainment and Hemp among many others. MSI has hundreds of captive clients and manages captives domiciled both onshore and offshore. Victoria Corporate, Ltd. also has a partnership with Elite Risk to better provide tailored services to client nationwide.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Demotech's consistently increasing list of accreditations and acceptances has resulted in rating and reviewing more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

For additional information, contact Victoria Corporate, LTD - (800) 979-0176

Related Images

victoria-corporate-ltd.png

Victoria Corporate LTD

Victoria Corporate LTD logo

Related Links

Victoria Corporate, Ltd. News

Demotech News

SOURCE Victoria Corporate, Ltd.