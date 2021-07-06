Victoria Goldstein, AIA, CPAU is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOUSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria Goldstein, AIA, CPAU, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Esteemed Architect for her years of expertise in urban design in the Architecture field.

As an architect who has designed on an international scale, Ms. Goldstein lends her knowledge to projects of all sizes.

Victoria Goldstein

She gained valuable expertise in urban design architecture and holistic planning through her work as an architect assistant with Zaha Hadid Association, Arup Architecture, United Visual Artists, Planta, and Urgell-Fazio Penedo Urgell. Ms. Goldstein formerly taught as a graduate-level design studio professor at the University of Houston. Her current role is Principal and Architect at VG Studios LLC, where she is currently creating residential plans in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Houston, Texas.

Ms. Goldstein's career has already been filled with highlights, but starting a business in another country completed a lifelong goal. Her architectural journey has taken her worldwide; she loves to learn how different organizations utilize space and showcase their culture through design. She worked on the Qatar Foundation in Qatar, and the Lee and Joe Jamail Skatepark Refurbishment in Houston, TX, to showcase the unique culture and environment of these cities. Ms. Goldstein enjoys designing attractive indoor and outdoor furniture. She and the VG Studios team recently developed the Woodlands Waterways Art Benches, which were awarded for their excellent design.

She became a licensed architect at the Universidad de Buenos Aires and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. In 2008, she completed her Master of Architecture degree at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London, UK.

Utilizing her 16 years of experience, Ms. Goldstein wrote several publications, including Digital Generation and Parametric Urbanism, and The Autopsies of Architecture, Volume II.

To stay aware of ongoing changes in the field, Ms. Goldstein is affiliated with the Women Institute of Architects and the American Institute of Architects. Awards included the Express Grant through the Houston Arts Alliance and an award for her bench design work in Woodlands, TX.

