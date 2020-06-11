Victoria Navarro's new book El dolor de los profesionales escondido como un antifaz, an enlightening read on guiding professionals cope with their struggles in life

Victoria said this about his book: "In many countries of the world, many professional people have deprived themselves of their lives, they could not overcome fear, despair and depression, they were not able to seek help, they did not take into account that God is our refuge and hope. How can we trust God and give thanks for life and value it?

Sometimes we make very wrong decisions, how do we get out of them? How do we make better decisions in our lives? All is not lost, there will always be a ray of light if we trust God and ourselves. Analyze every problem that comes your way and remember that you are a human being with needs. The family is very important in the fight against pride and fear. Only then can you take off your mask, how can you not love life if it is beautiful? Every problem has a solution. Do not silence what hurts you, face reality as hard as it is, so you will transform your thoughts. Here are some steps for a life full of wellness, health and love."

Published by Page Publishing, Victoria Navarro's new book El dolor de los profesionales escondido como un antifaz is a helpful tool for professionals in dealing with challenges and progressing in everyday life with renewed and positive vigor and mindset.

Consumers who wish to be educated on how to tackle ordeals effectively can purchase El dolor de los profesionales escondido como un antifaz in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178416/Navarro.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

