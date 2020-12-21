Victoria Sambunaris To Receive The 2020 Julius Shulman Institute Excellence In Photography Award

The online viewing room presents work that investigates the crossroads of the petrochemical and industrial cargo trade, alluding to the expansion of global markets, transportation networks, and the intensification of our consumerism. Sambunaris' photographs communicate a deeply layered sense of place, and reveal the seemingly infinite networks that facilitate the trading, movement, and allocation of our finite resources. It also includes an in-depth conversation between Sambunaris and JSI Executive Director, Barbara Bestor.

Victoria Sambunaris is known for her in-depth examination of the geological and human forces that have shaped the vast American landscape. Sambunaris' work is defined by her large-scale photographs and her extended, project-based journeys that she takes across the country each year. Fully embedded in the landscape, Sambunaris combines in-depth planning and research with classical, analog methods using a five-by-seven wooden field camera to advance the tradition of American landscape photography. By subtly revealing the way in which humans inhabit the landscape, Sambunaris highlights the need to consider the long-term impact of the continual cultivation and development of the land.

From 2009 to 2011, Sambunaris covered the 2,000 mile extent of the border between the United States and Mexico, traveling from Brownsville, Texas to San Diego, California and photographing the expansive landscapes in an attempt to comprehend the essence of the border culture and the divided landscape. A retrospective of her work, Far Out: The West Re-Seen, Photography of Victoria Sambunaris, is now open at the BYU Museum of Art.

Victoria Sambunaris

Hosted online by WUHO beginning December 2020

