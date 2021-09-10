Victoria Smith Joins Eastern Union as Senior Data Specialist in the Company's Newly Launched Commission Data Broker Division

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate finance firms, has named Victoria Smith to the position of senior data specialist in the company's newly launched Commission Data Broker Division.

Ms. Smith, who joined the firm earlier this year as a summer intern, will play a central role in the management and training of "commission data brokers" (CDB), a new professional job category introduced to the industry by Eastern Union.

Victoria Smith of Jacksonville FL has been named a senior data specialist with Eastern Union.

Specialists in research and analysis, CDBs function as research-oriented lead generators. They access and examine ownership records of commercial properties in selected locations. They then identify specific owners who might represent qualified leads. These leads, in turn, are contacted by loan originators.

If a CDB pinpoints an owner who ultimately closes a mortgage with Eastern Union, they share in the commission generated by the transaction.

Traditionally, there have been two primary career entryways into the commercial real estate sector: brokers and underwriters, according to Eastern Union president and co-founder Ira Zlotowitz. The CDB position now adds a third route.

"Victoria Smith quickly emerged as one of our top interns, distinguishing herself as a standout among our very first wave of commission data brokers," said Mr. Zlotowitz. "Demonstrating both data management and people management skills, she showed her readiness to take on full-time responsibilities.

"As an industry innovation, the position of 'commission data broker' represents a new pathway to success in the world of commercial real estate finance," he said. "We're counting on Ms. Smith to play an important role in nurturing our first generation of standout researchers."

"I look forward to working with commission data brokers who will stand in the vanguard of a new profession," said Ms. Smith. "Leveraging my background in data analytics, I am committed to nurturing their success in this breakthrough career category."

CDBs can be employed full-time or part-time. Work can be performed remotely and at any time of the day. Work hours can be tailored to the individual's needs and fit around one's own schedule. Commission data brokers may also choose to take on broker-related responsibilities.

The position is for detail-oriented and analytically minded people, Mr. Zlotowitz said. Eastern Union provides the necessary training and support. For information about the position of commission data broker, visit this link.

Victoria Smith, who will be based in Jacksonville, FL, previously served as a senior customer service advocate in the Jacksonville office of OptumRx, a pharmacy and healthcare services company.

Ms. Smith holds a bachelor of science degree in data management and data analytics from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City. She also earned an associate of science degree in computer science from Gateway Community College in New Haven.

