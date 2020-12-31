Victoriano Arias Ruiz's new book Cómo He Controlado Mi Salud de la Mira del Asesino Silencioso, a riveting narrative about the author's health crusade against diabetes
The book Cómo He Controlado Mi Salud de la Mira del Asesino Silencioso was created by Victoriano Arias Ruiz.
PHOENIX, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Victoriano said this about his book: "I thank my God and our Lord Jesus Christ for putting my heart into writing this book, which I hope will help all my brothers who are in Christ, around the world, who suffer from diabetes or have diabetes. If you did not know, as I did not know, in the eighties, in the world there were 109 million people with diabetes. When the magazine that published these numbers came out on June 13, 2017, there were already 422 million people in the world with diabetes worldwide. This means that it is going up during each decade, more than 100 million worldwide. Before they called him 'the Silent Killer,' but now they call him 'the New World Epidemic.' Do you know why they call him 'the Silent Killer'? Because nothing hurts, you just feel very thirsty and want to urinate several times, day and night, along with a heat that makes you sweat a lot at night while you sleep."
Published by Page Publishing, Victoriano Arias Ruiz's new book Cómo He Controlado Mi Salud de la Mira del Asesino Silencioso will teach the readers, especially those afflicted with diabetes, how to regulate their diet and health practices to improve their lifestyle and live through with grace and wellness.
Consumers who wish to attain balance and well-being despite diabetes can purchase Cómo He Controlado Mi Salud de la Mira del Asesino Silencioso in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
