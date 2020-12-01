Victoria's Secret And Pink Celebrate Giving Tuesday With YWCA USA

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Giving Tuesday, Victoria's Secret and PINK will celebrate their long-standing partnership with YWCA USA by donating 5% of each online order up to $500,000*. YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Victoria's Secret and PINK have supported YWCA USA and local affiliates for more than two decades investing over $5 million in grants, board and committee participation, volunteerism, event sponsorships and product donations.

Victoria's Secret and PINK are honored to continue supporting YWCA's mission to address racism, social injustices and economic development this Giving Tuesday. YWCA has been working at the forefront of these important issues for more than 160 years, improving the lives of women and girls through advocacy, programming and direct services.

To learn more about the philanthropic efforts of Victoria's Secret, please visit https://www.lb.com/responsibility/community/overview

To learn more about the philanthropic efforts of PINK, please visit

https://www.victoriassecret.com/us/pink/we-are-pink/philanthropy

To learn more about the important work YWCA is doing,

please visit https://www.ywca.org/

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. A business of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), Victoria's Secret serves customers at more than 1,600 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

About PINK

PINK is a collegiate lifestyle brand that celebrates and supports the power of femininity, individuality and being comfortable in your own skin. Sometimes cheeky, always fun and absolutely comfy, the product range includes lounge wear, knit tops, bras, panties, active wear, accessories, beauty, and more!

About YWCA

YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. We are one of the oldest and largest women's organizations in the nation, serving over 2 million women, girls, and their families.

YWCA has been at the forefront of the most pressing social movements for more than 160 years — from voting rights to civil rights, from affordable housing to pay equity, from violence prevention to health care reform. Today, we combine programming and advocacy in order to generate institutional change in three key areas: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.Visit www.ywca.org or call 202-467-0801

*Five percent of each purchase (before shipping, handling and taxes) made on VictoriasSecret.com (excluding the purchase of gift cards) from 6:00 am ET on 12/1/20 to 5:00 am ET on 12/2/20 (up to a maximum of $500,000) will be donated to YWCA by L Brands Direct Fulfillment Inc. No portion of the purchase is tax deductible.

