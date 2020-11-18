Victoria's Secret Angel Alexina Graham Tells All In New Podcast Interview

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this candid interview with Alexina, some of the personal topics mentioned are as follows ... She starts off the interview with her story of becoming a model & Victoria's Secret angel. The girls discuss the future of the VS fashion show and if it will ever make a come-back. She explains how she cured her troublesome acne and how she reacted to once being told by her agency that she is too fat. Alexina shares her best tips for staying in shape prior to the coveted Victoria's Secret show, while also getting into the disturbing details of her severe case of COVID-19.

In regards to a past modeling agent Alexina shares, "THEY SAID TO ME, 'BABE, YOU'RE TOO FAT'... AND THE NEXT DAY... I WALKED INTO THE AGENCY WITH A MCDONALD'S!"

Alexina speaks about her experience with COVID-19 as, "EVERY TIME I TRIED TO TALK, I COULD ONLY SAY ONE WORD ... SO MY SISTER GAVE ME A BLACKBOARD TO WRITE ON."

The Not So Simple Life is one of the first podcast channels to be hosted by two fashion models. Kylie Vonnahme (Left) & Sophie Longford (Right) both moved from small towns to NYC to dive into the modeling world. They come from different sides of the world but have both come to the same realization since moving to New York City...life away from home is NOT SO SIMPLE! They use their channel to speak on important topics with exclusive guests from various industries. Kylie & Sophie chat about various wellness topics, balanced diets, beauty hacks, fashion world insights, lifestyle tips & more. No topic is off limits with these two & they have shown this with their diverse group of industry-leading guests. After launching just three months ago, this podcast has had amazing success from their first 22 episodes.

This podcast can be found on all major platforms including:

Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, RadiopPublic, Anchor & Breaker.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-not-so-simple-life/id1530171074

