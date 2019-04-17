NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently named Victoria's Secret Angel, Barbara Palvin, made her first global press appearance for the launch of the all new Incredible Bra collection at the Victoria's Secret 5th Avenue store.

All New Incredible Bra

Victoria's Secret Angel Barbara Palvin introduces new Incredible Bra at Victoria's Secret 5th Avenue Store on April 16, 2019

Already a customer favorite for everyday wear, the Incredible Bra delivers the most comfortable support with just the right amount of lift and shape. The new bra collection is designed with the brand's softest fabric, new cushioned underwire technology, fully adjustable straps and patented wings that give the smoothest look under clothes.

"This is the most comfortable and best fitting bra I have ever worn," said Barbara Palvin. "It feels like you are not even wearing a bra. You can wear this bra all day, every day and feel incredible."

The all new Incredible Bra is available in a range of hues, including neutrals and bright, bold spring colors. Highly-trained Bra Fit Experts are available in Victoria's Secret stores worldwide, offering a personalized experience for customers to try the new collection.

The new Incredible Bra collection is sold exclusively at Victoria's Secret stores and VictoriasSecret.com.

To shop all bra styles and collections, visit: https://www.victoriassecret.com/vs/bras/shop-all-bras

The Newest Angel

Palvin received the Angel title in March and said that becoming an Angel is the 'ultimate career high.'

"It is an incredible honor and a dream come true to be named a Victoria's Secret Angel," said Palvin. "I am proud to be alongside such a powerful and incredible group of women. Victoria's Secret is a brand that empowers women on a global scale and embraces me for who I am."

Incredible Tour

Palvin's appearance in New York City kicked off the Incredible Tour with the Angels traveling to additional cities, including Nashville, Miami, Los Angeles and London.

Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas and beauty products with prestige fragrances, body care, celebrated Supermodels and world-famous runway shows. A business of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), Victoria's Secretserves customers at more than 1,600 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online at https://www.victoriassecret.com/, enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

