Victoria's Secret Angels Cycle to End Cancer

100% of the proceeds from last night's ride were donated directly to Pelotonia to support The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC) – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute. Additionally, L Brands Foundation matched 100% of all donations for Victoria's Secret Angel Cycle.

"I have a few friends that have cancer right now so I'm riding for them and I'm so happy to support Pelotonia, The James & the fight to end cancer." Angel Josephine Skriver

Also joined with the Angels was Dr. Rosa Lapalombella, a Pelotonia-funded cancer researcher and the Associate Director for basic research in the Division of Hematology. Dr. Lapalombella is also the youngest woman to ever serve as Director of the Pelotonia Fellowship Program.

"Being in the room with so many amazing women brought together by Victoria's Secret, all supporting our One Goal, was truly inspiring. I'm headed back to my lab at The James more motivated than ever to continue working on research that will improve the lives and treatment options for individuals affected by leukemia." Dr. Rosa Lapalombella, Associate Professor of Medicine; Director, Pelotonia Fellowship Program; Assistant Director of Basic Research, Department of Hematology at OSUCCC-James

Originally a grassroots bike tour, Pelotonia has become so much more, striving to change the world by mobilizing purpose-driven communities and accelerating funding for innovative cancer research. In just 11 years, Pelotonia has raised more than $200 million for cancer research – with $62 million of that being raised by Victoria's Secret, its parent company L Brands and its associates. Each year, more than 7,000 cyclists – a mix of cancer survivors, experienced cyclists, and many riding in honor of loved ones - participate in the signature 3-day Pelotonia Ride in Columbus, Ohio – where Victoria's Secret is headquartered.

