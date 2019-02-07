Victoria's Secret Angels Share The Perfect Gifts For Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd share their Valentine's Day gift ideas, whether that be for a sexy night out or a cozy night in.

From strappy, dare-to-wear bras in bright, neon colors to playful, printed satin pajamas and even a bold new fragrance, Victoria's Secret has the perfect gifts for Valentine's Day.

Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd Share The Perfect Gifts For Valentine's Day

"Valentine's Day is about celebrating all the love in your life. Whether you are shopping for yourself or buying a gift for someone special, you can't go wrong with Victoria's Secret," said Romee Strijd. "This year, I am all about being a little bit daring. I gifted myself the new neon Very Sexy Push Up Bra to wear for a fun night out."

The new Valentine's Day lingerie and sleep collection features bra and panty sets, bodysuits, baby dolls, teddies, slips, robes, pajama sets and more. From sexy lingerie to playful pajamas, Victoria's Secret is the ultimate destination for all things Valentine's Day.

"Pajamas are my favorite Valentine's Day gift. I love to surprise my friends with the Victoria's Secret satin pajama sets for a girls' night in," said Jasmine Tookes. "Victoria's Secret beauty and accessories also make perfect gifts especially for the last-minute shopper."

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Victoria's Secret also debuts the new Bombshell Wild Flower fragrance. Bombshell Wild Flower is a vibrant, daring mix of Desert Wildflower, Star Lotus and Wild Magnolia.

To shop the full collection of perfect gifts for Valentine's Day, visit: https://www.victoriassecret.com/valentines-day

Follow Victoria's Secret on Social Media using #perfectgifts on Instagram and Twitter @VictoriasSecret and www.Facebook.com/VictoriasSecret

For additional press information, visit https://vspressroom.com/

Victoria's Secret:

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas and beauty products with prestige fragrances, body care, celebrated Supermodels and world-famous runway shows. A business of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), Victoria's Secretserves customers at more than 1,600 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

SOURCE Victoria’s Secret

Related Links

https://www.victoriassecret.com

