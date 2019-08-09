Victoria's Secret Debuts New Fall Collection With The Angels Across The Country

Inspired by the heritage of Victoria's Secret, the new Fall Collection features timeless Luxe Lingerie pieces, including unlined bras, bralettes, bodysuits, and high-waist panties to build this season's must-have modern wardrobe. The all new collection is designed with fashion and femininity in mind featuring sheer floral lace, luxurious silk, sensual satin, animal prints and elegant new details meant to be styled and seen.

Additionally, the new Fall Collection includes the most-loved Incredible Bra now available in seven styles with new panties to match. The Fall 2019 Collection of Incredible Bras and Panties offers the best of both worlds: all-day comfort for everyday wear and added elements of fashion detailing. Designed with super soft fabric, an embedded wire for a wireless feel, patented sides that smooth and new lace details, the all new Incredible collection is perfect for any occasion, day or night.

On Saturday, August 17 in an additional 400 Victoria's Secret Stores nationwide, Angel Card Holders and their friends are invited to an all-day shopping event that will include exclusive gifts, styling tips and the Victoria's Secret signature bra fit experience. For a complete list of participating stores, visit https://www.VictoriasSecret.com/Angel-Card/

Follow Victoria's Secret on social media @VictoriasSecret on Instagram & Twitter and on Facebook

For additional press information and content, visit https://www.vspressroom.com/

Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas and beauty products with prestige fragrances, body care, celebrated Supermodels. A business of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), Victoria's Secretserves customers at more than 1,600 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online at https://www.victoriassecret.com/, enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

SOURCE Victoria’s Secret