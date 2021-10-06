Victoria's Secret Launches Original Podcast, "VS Voices," Illuminating Trailblazing Women Who Are Advocating for Change

Each episode of VS Voices will feature a one-on-one interview with de Cadenet and icons from the VS Collective as well as other leading voices in our world today. The conversations will explore the unique backgrounds, experiences and passions of each woman and how it has inspired her advocacy and for the first time, the ambitious work the VS Collective is embarking on in partnership with Victoria's Secret.

"After two years of being isolated from my female friends, it has been such a joy to embark on VS Voices and connect with like-minded women around the world," said de Cadenet. "From London to Buenos Aires, I've been able to share stories with some of the most remarkable women about the things that connect us: purpose, advocacy, authentic selves, loss and love. I hope listeners will relate to these experiences and be comforted by the knowledge that we are more similar than we are different."

The series premiere of VS Voices featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas explores how growing up in India helped define her as an advocate for women, how she balances ambition with emotional vulnerability, and offers new insight into her grief around the death of her father, and how her culture reacted to her marriage to Nick Jonas. The episode will be available on October 6 with new episodes released each Wednesday. Season one will feature conversations with VS Collective members Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, Valentina Sampaio, Adut Akech and Eileen Gu as well as additional icons, soon to be announced.

About Victoria's Secret:

Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) is the world's largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide and a predominately female workforce of more than 25,000, Victoria's Secret boasts the largest team of specialty trained bra fit experts worldwide. Victoria's Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and champion them and their journey while creating lifelong relationships and advocating for positive change.

About Amanda de Cadenet:

Amanda de Cadenet is a photographer, advocate, Founder of Girlgaze and award-winning host of the interview series The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet that featured barrier breaking conversations with female leaders and innovators, such as VP Kamala Harris, #MeTooFounder Tarana Burke, Hillary Clinton, Zoe Saldana, Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow, Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga. In 2019, de Cadenet adapted her eponymous interview series The Conversation into a weekly podcast exclusively for Spotify that featured candid discussions on current event topics with female activists, writers, politicians, and game changers. In 2016, de Cadenet launched Girlgaze a digital media company and job platform that connects female-identifying and nonbinary creatives with brands who want to hire diverse creative teams. Follow her on Instagram @Amandadecadenet or visit AmandadeCadenet.com.

