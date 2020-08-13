Victorville Civil Rights Essay Contest Sponsored by Local Health Plan

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor and recognize the achievements of individuals who have made contributions to advancing the civil rights of all people, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has provided a $1,750 sponsorship to support the City of Victorville's 6th Annual Civil Rights Essay Contest for local elementary students.

From left to right: Mayor Gloria Garcia, City of Victorville; Superintendent Jan Gonzalez, Victor Elementary School District (VESD); and Hannah Reynolds, 2017 Victorville Civil Rights Essay Contest winner.

The annual contest, kicking off this month, invites 5th and 6th grade students to write an essay about an American Civil Rights Leader and why he or she should be honored within Victorville's Civil Rights Memorial. Based on the winning essay, a bronze plaque for the civil rights honoree will be added to the city's memorial and will include an excerpt from the student's essay.

The current memorial recognizes a diverse group of leaders including: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Asa Philip Randolph, Frederick Douglas, Cesar Chavez, Harriet Tubman, and Lucy Burns.

Essays will be read by the City of Victorville Community Service Advisory Committee, who will evaluate submissions based on content, expression, research, and originality.

In years past, the City of Victorville has hosted a recognition ceremony to honor the civil rights leader and the student at the city's memorial on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year's ceremony is currently scheduled for MLK Day 2021, pending COVID-19 restrictions.

"Our Civil Rights Essay contest is one of my favorite annual events," said Victorville Mayor, Gloria Garcia. "With IEHP's sponsorship, we're able to continue our tradition of bringing families, students, and community leaders together to honor the work and courage of incredible civil rights leaders. While we may face obstacles and challenges due to COVID-19, this will not stop us from encouraging local youth to learn about those who have made a difference in our world."

The City of Victorville has sent invitations to elementary schools within the City inviting students to submit entries through Sept. 2, and the winning essay will be announced in October. For more information, visit VictorvilleCA.gov/CivilRightsMemorial.

"We are so honored to be a part of something so thoughtful and inspiring," said LuAnna Jáuregui, IEHP's manager of community partnerships. "We are grateful that we have great cities in our region, like the City of Victorville, who take time to connect with students to honor the work of those who have truly made a difference in this world."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

About the City of Victorville

Located in Southern California at the high-point between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Victorville is the leading city for both industry and retail in the High Desert Region. Victorville is a growing, vibrant community that is home to approximately 125,000 residents and some of the area's largest employers. Clean air, abundant mountain vistas, family-friendly recreation activities, spectacular sunsets and breathtaking night skies entice locals and visitors alike to fall in love with this city that is within a few hours of SoCal beaches, National Parks, mountain retreats, other major attractions; and less than an hour from Ontario International Airport.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

