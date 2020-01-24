Victory Fund Endorses Alex Wan in Race for Georgia House District 57

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Atlanta City Councilmember Alex Wan, a long-time Morningside homeowner and civic leader, has been endorsed by Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund in the race for Georgia State House District 57. Victory Fund (www.VictoryFund.org) is the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ people to public office.

"LGBTQ Victory Fund endorsed Alex in his previous races and is pleased to endorse his bid to continue serving Georgians, this time under the Gold Dome," says Mayor Annise Parker, Victory Fund President & CEO. "During his 8 years on Atlanta City Council and since, Alex has worked with friends and neighbors across the district, tackling the community's shared challenges. He is well-positioned at this critical juncture in our history to continue fighting for those issues in the State Legislature."

Wan announced his bid to represent Georgia State House District 57, following the December announcement by State Rep. Pat Gardner that she will retire after the 2020 General Assembly. This endorsement signals Victory Fund's confidence that Wan is ideally suited to represent District 57 and will be a strong voice for equity and equality in the Legislature.

"I am honored by the support of Victory Fund," says Wan, who has called District 57 home for more than 25 years. "As I have said before, Victory Fund's candidate training and support played an important part in my public service journey. As I continue fighting for the progressive, inclusive values we share as Atlantans, I am proud to do so with the support of the LGBTQ Victory Fund."

Wan served as an Atlanta City Council member for Council District 6, which overlays much of House District 57, for 8 years. Wan was the first Asian American and first openly gay man elected to the Atlanta City Council. Since that time, he continues his community service as the Fulton/Atlanta citizen representative on the Atlanta Regional Commission Board and as a member of the Mayor's LGBTQ Advisory Board.

"I hope that my service to our district since I moved here over 25 years ago has demonstrated the kind of representative I will be," Wan says. "Voters know my values. They know my commitment to service. They know that I'm accessible. And voters know that my experience on the Atlanta City Council and relationships I have developed with state and national elected officials will be invaluable."

His professional experience includes the private, public, non-profit and higher-education sectors. He is Executive Director of Horizons Atlanta, a nonprofit that provides tuition-free summer enrichment programs for children from traditionally underserved communities. Wan holds a Bachelor's in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and a Finance MBA from Wharton Business School and has completed educational programs at Dartmouth and Harvard.

Members of the Georgia House are elected for two-year terms, with the election to be held in November 2020, taking office in January 2021. Wan notes that redistricting that results from the 2020 Census will take place in the Fall of 2021, and that we need legislators in place who will approach that process fairly.

For more information about Wan and his campaign: www.AlexWanForAtlanta.com.

