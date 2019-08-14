Victory Hill Exhibitions Launches 2nd Largest LED Digital Display Along Las Vegas Strip

The display will be supported with real-time monitoring and alerts offering a very high level of performance for advertisers, providing the opportunity to share messaging with the millions of passengers that drive and walk by the heavily traveled intersection.

"This project is three years in the making. We are delivering, yet again, on another promise we made when we first opened the Marvel's Avengers Station exhibition in 2016 at Treasure Island in Las Vegas. This is a break-through opportunity for Victory Hill Exhibitions that will provide a fresh, new and immediate incremental revenue stream for our company," said Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of Cityneon Holdings. "The second largest curved LED screen in Las Vegas, the display will provide untapped potential for advertisers to share their brand and messages with the 45 million annual visitors who travel into and along the Las Vegas Strip."

Big Outdoor is chosen as the media partner to handle the sales and marketing for the screen. Big Outdoor owns and operates iconic OOH signage nationwide and continues to expand their digital signage footprint in high profile urban areas with projects such as Victory Park in Dallas and Santa Monica Place. Brad Berkley, Chief Executive Officer of Big Outdoor, said, "Big Outdoor is excited to partner with Victory Hill Exhibitions to bring this iconic digital asset to the Las Vegas market. This location will not only create value for our real estate partners but will also allow our clients to connect brands and advertisers with a truly unique signage opportunity on the Las Vegas Strip."

Victory Hill Exhibitions is the exhibition production company behind two popular interactive exhibits on the Las Vegas Strip, Marvel's Avengers Station located at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino and The Hunger Games: The Exhibition at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Victory Hill Exhibitions

Victory Hill Exhibitions is a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings, and is an exhibition production company which strives to create interactive exhibits that attract visitors and have educational value. With 25 years of experience and cooperation with pioneers in technology from around the world, Victory Hill is able to create astounding interactive experiences, and can adapt based on our clients' needs to satisfy each and every unique need.

Cityneon Holdings

With its global reach and international partnerships, Cityneon has the capability to serve its clients anywhere in the world. Cityneon was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2005, and was privatised on February 2019 by West Knighton Limited, a company wholly owned by Cityneon's Executive Chairman & Group CEO Ron Tan together with Hong Kong veteran entrepreneur and investor Johnson Ko Chun Shun. Johnson is a capital markets veteran and has held controlling interests and directorships in many listed companies. On 14 May 2019, Cityneon welcomed CITIC Capital as a new shareholder whom holds 10.61% shares in Cityneon. CITIC Capital is part of CITIC Group, one of China's largest conglomerates, and has over US$25 billion of assets under its management across 100 funds and investment products globally. For more information, please visit www.cityneon.net.

Big Outdoor

With offices in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York, Big Outdoor has established itself as a fully integrated, privately-held outdoor advertising company. Its primary focus is to build relationships with key real estate partners while enhancing the value of their properties through highly visible advertising solutions. For more information, please visit www.bigoutdoor.com.

SOURCE Cityneon Holdings Limited

Related Links

http://www.cityneon.net

