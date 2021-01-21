Victory Lap Closes $25mm in Capital to Grow Income Share Agreement Program and Increase Access to Technology Sales Training

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Lap today announced the close of $25mm in growth financing to drive the expansion of their Income Share Agreement program. The Chicago-based company trains students from a diverse set of backgrounds to be top-caliber technology sales professionals, which ranks in LinkedIn's top 5 Jobs on the Rise for 2021 . Many Victory Lap students already use Income Share Agreements to finance their training, a share set to increase with this capital infusion. Income Share Agreements demonstrate Victory Lap's commitment to delivering superior outcomes and high return-on-investment to students.

Victory Lap has partnered with Leif, the ISA Management Platform. Leif works with industry leading education providers delivering exceptional outcomes to students across a variety of fields. Leif's outcomes-aligned tuition financing solutions help education providers unlock full program growth and potential.

Brian Bar, founder and CEO of Victory Lap, commented: "Income Share Agreements align perfectly with our mission to transform students into elite technology sales professionals. We chose to partner with Leif because they are the market's only full-service ISA Program Manager, offering best-in-class technology solutions to help solve the origination, program management, and financing needs for our offerings. Leif's expertise made launching and growing our ISA program a smooth experience for Victory Lap and our students."

"Leif is committed to partnering with the best education providers across all industries and helping them maximize their impact by leveraging outcomes-aligned tuition financing," remarked Jeffrey Groeber, CEO of Leif. "Creating upward mobility in high-growth sectors is now more important than ever. For this reason, we were thrilled by the opportunity to partner with Victory Lap. Their premier program demonstrates clear value by preparing a diverse set of students to excel in a highly competitive and quickly growing industry."

About Victory Lap:

Founded in 2016, Victory Lap is an intensive sales bootcamp that bridges the gap between sales professionals and top companies through aligning education with opportunity. Leveraging world class content, industry insights, & scientific research, Victory Lap empowers students regardless of experience, to have the knowledge, skills, and confidence to reach their potential and launch a successful, life-changing career. Since 2016, Victory Lap has helped 950+ alumni accelerate their career in sales and 225+ companies, from Series A to Fortune 500, have hired Victory Lap graduates.

About Leif:

Leif is a technology company dedicated to increasing access to quality and affordable education. The company has developed an end-to-end platform that enables the design, origination, and program management of Income Share Agreement programs. As the infrastructure layer that powers the Income Share Agreement ecosystem, Leif partners with schools to provide students with an outcomes-aligned form of education finance.

