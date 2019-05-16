Victory Living Programs to Host 9th Annual Black & Blue Dine Around Event at Blue Martini and The Capital Grille in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Victory Living Programs invites members of the community to enjoy an exciting, gourmet drinking and dining experience to support individuals with developmental disabilities. All are invited to experience the one-of-a-kind Black & Blue Dine Around Event on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Martini and The Capital Grille located at The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale (2432 E. Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304).

Hosted by Steve and Debbie Day, guests can expect to spend the evening enjoying hand-crafted martinis, mouthwatering food, wine, and dancing! Beginning at Blue Martini, guests will enjoy handcrafted cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and then head over to The Capital Grille for dinner, dessert, and wine sponsored by Breakthru Beverage. To conclude the night, guests will enjoy after-dinner drinks and dancing back at Blue Martini. All proceeds will benefit Victory Living's wide variety of programs, which work to help individuals with disabilities in Broward County live, work and play more independently.

"For nearly a decade now this event has grown and evolved into a special evening enjoyed by all who attend," said Bobbi Wigand, Executive Director of Victory Living Programs. "We couldn't do it without the generous support of the Blue Martini, The Capital Grille, Breakthru Beverage, and the AngeLs for Victory - thanks for all you do to make this event a smashing success each and every year."

The menu at The Capital Grille will include a starter of field greens and tomatoes with fresh herbs, and a main course option of filet mignon, seared citrus glazed salmon, or all-natural grilled chicken. To accompany the main course, side dishes will include Sam's mashed potatoes and fresh creamed spinach. To top off dinner, The Capital Grille will provide their delicious dessert platters to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Tickets for the Black & Blue Dine Around Event are $150 per person. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/BlacknBlue19, call (954) 616-1074, or email bwigand@victoryliving.org if you are interested in sponsoring this event.

To learn more about Victory Living Programs visit www.victoryliving.org. Like what Victory Living Programs is doing? Show it by clicking here.

About Victory Living Programs

For the past four decades, Victory Living Programs has created supportive environments for thousands of people with disabilities. Based in warm and beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Victory Living Programs offers a premier supported living program that places clients in their own individual, luxurious apartments. In addition, Victory Living Programs offers an extensive array of programming to assist clients with securing and maintaining employment, learning new skills, volunteering in the community, and socializing with their peers — all of which make it possible to infuse independence in and transform the lives of people with disabilities. To learn more, visit www.victoryliving.org.

