Victory Living Programs to Host Cheeseburger 'Country Style' Hoedown Event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pull out your favorite cowboy hat and boots and join Victory Living Programs for Cheeseburger 'Country Style' Hoedown. In its ninth consecutive year, this year's fundraiser will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Lauderdale Country Club (415 East Country Club Circle, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317).

"This is one of my favorite fundraisers benefitting Victory Living Programs," said Bobbi Wigand, Executive Director of Victory Living Programs. "We have raised more than $20,000 in previous years for our various programs that help individuals with disabilities in Broward County reach their highest level of independence, and we can't wait for what this year has in store!"



Previously known as Cheeseburger in Paradise, attendees of this year's Hoedown-themed event will enjoy a country-style evening with the best burger bar in town, silent and live auctions, and of course—dancing. Cheeseburger 'Country Style' Hoedown is being hosted by the dedicated individuals of AngeLs for Victory. This group works year-round to plan and host fundraisers that benefit Victory Living Programs.

Tickets are $70 for a solo ticket, $120 for a duet and include the burger bar (chicken will also be available) and two drink tickets. Additionally, several sponsorship levels are available this year, including the Cowboy/Cowgirl ($100), the Rodeo Arena ($250), and the Ranch ($500).

To purchase your sponsorship and/or tickets online, visit http://bit.ly/Cheeseburger19. For more information about Victory Living Programs, visit www.victoryliving.org or call (954) 616-1074.

About Victory Living Programs

For the past four decades, Victory Living Programs has created supportive environments for thousands of people with disabilities. Based in warm, beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Victory Living Programs offers a premier supported living program that places clients in their own individual, luxurious apartments. In addition, Victory Living Programs also offers an extensive array of programming to assist clients with securing and maintaining employment, learning new skills, volunteering in the community and socializing with their peers – all of which make it possible to infuse independence and transform the lives of people with disabilities. To learn more, visit www.victoryliving.org.

