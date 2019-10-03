Victory Living Programs to Host Queen Witch for the Day Event at the Fort Lauderdale Country Club

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pull out your wicked witch costumes and strut your royal-self at the Queen Witch for the Day event on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Fort Lauderdale Country Club (415 E. Country Club Circle, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317), hosted by Victory Living Programs.

Hosted by Debbi Baldwin, Debbie Day, and Kathy O'Brien, and all of the AngeLs for Victory, guests can expect to enjoy the fabulous festivities with a three-course lunch, champagne, courtesy of Breakthru Beverage, a "Queen Witch" tongue-in-cheek Beauty Pageant, and a table decorating contest. All proceeds will benefit Victory Living's wide variety of programs, which help individuals with disabilities in Broward County to "live, work, and play" in their communities.

"For six consecutive years, this event has grown into a community favorite, allowing attendees to get creative with their costumes and gather for a great time, all for a good cause," said Bobbi Wigand, Executive Director of Victory Living Programs. "Victory Living helps individuals with disabilities in Broward County reach their highest level of independence in many aspects of their lives, from social and recreational, to employment and supported living programs."

Tickets for the Queen Witch for the Day event are $65 per person or $480 for a table of eight. Sponsorship packages are also available. To purchase tickets or if you are interested in sponsoring the event, visit http://bit.ly/VLPQueenWitch19, call (954) 616-1074, or email bwigand@victoryliving.org.

To learn more about Victory Living Programs, visit www.victoryliving.org. Like what Victory Living Programs is doing? Share your feedback and follow on Facebook here.

About Victory Living Programs

For the past four decades, Victory Living Programs has created supportive environments for thousands of people with disabilities. Based in warm and beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Victory Living Programs offers a premier supported living program that places clients in their own individual, luxurious apartments. In addition, Victory Living Programs offers an extensive array of programming to assist clients with securing and maintaining employment, learning new skills, volunteering in the community, and socializing with their peers — all of which make it possible to infuse independence in and transform the lives of people with disabilities. To learn more, visit www.victoryliving.org.

