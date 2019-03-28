Victory Metals Drills 37 Meters Of 0.55% V2O5 and Expands Vanadium Footprint to the South

The 14 drill holes reported today include both vertical and angle holes and are focused in the central to southern extent of the historical vanadium mineralized zone (see Figure 1). Several of the holes are shown in a north-south cross section (see Figure 2, Section F-F'), which continues to demonstrate the strong continuity and the flat lying nature of shallow vanadium mineralization over a large and expanding area. Section line F-F' partially overlays the holes previously released on Section line B-B' (see Figure 1), and also bisects the east-south holes on cross Section lines C-C' and D-D' (see Figure 1), the results for which were previously released (see Victory's February 28, 2019, March 6, 2019, and March 19, 2019, news releases).

Highlights

New, true thickness high-grade RC drill results include:

37 meters grading 0.55% V 2 O 5 (including 5 meters grading 0.80% V 2 O 5 ) in VM-26i



14 meters grading 0.63% V 2 O 5 (including 4 meters grading 1.00% V 2 O 5 ) in VM-26j



26 meters grading 0.42% V 2 O 5 in VM-33



24 meters grading 0.48% V 2 O 5 in VM-34



26 meters grading 0.46% V 2 O 5 (including 3 meters grading 0.83% V 2 O 5 ) in VM-48

As indicated by the initial sets of holes, these latest intercepts are consistent with two flat-lying higher grade vanadiferous horizons, referred to as the Upper High Grade and New High Grade Zones, which occur within a broader and extensive envelope of lower grade mineralization that starts at surface and extends down to a depth of at least 175 meters. True thickness intercepts of this broader envelope include:

91 meters grading 0.36% V 2 O 5 in hole VM-26i



110 meters grading 0.27% V 2 O 5 in hole VM-33



125m grading 0.22% V 2 O 5 in VM-34

Continuity of mineralization in both the lower grade vanadium envelope and the two high-grade zones continues to be apparent as drilling extends to the southern portion of the historical vanadium mineralized zone. By combining previously announced Sections A-A', B-B', C-C', with newly announced Section F-F', vanadium mineralization shows an east-west width of 760 meters. The north-south extension of mineralization now exceeds 740 meters, with expansion potential to the south and northwest.

Section F-F' indicates that vanadium mineralization is open to the south with some of the highest-grade vanadium intervals returned to date.

Collin Kettell, CEO of Victory, stated, "Victory's maiden drilling campaign has continued to intersect strong lateral continuity of thickness and grade. Hole VM-26i hit a lengthy intercept of strong mineralization, demonstrating the extension of the high-grade zones, within the overall lower grade envelope. Today's drill release was focused on the southern portion of the historical mineralized zone, and confirms that the mineralization is open for further expansion to the south and the east.

We eagerly await the final assays from the remaining 17 RC holes, which were positioned to test southern and eastern extensions, mainly outside of the historically mineralized zone."

Drill Results

Assay results for intercepts released today are reported in % V 2 O 5 . Intercept lengths are reported as an Overall Length, which includes all assay intervals within the vanadium blanket zone (at a 0.09% V 2 O 5 minimum grade), and also as individual zone intercepts reported as aggregate lengths comprised of samples grading 0.25% V 2 O 5 and greater. All intercept lengths have been reduced to true thickness lengths as defined by the strike and dip of mineralized horizons currently interpreted from cross-sectional analyses.

Table 1

Hole # Zone

From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Interval

(ft) % V2O5 % V VM 34 Overall*

0 125 125 0 410 410 0.22 0.12 Upper Zone

30 34 3 100 110 10 0.31 0.17 New Zone

84 116 24 275 380 80 0.48 0.27 VM 36 Overall*

3 38 35 10 125 115 0.2 0.11 Upper Zone

21 27 3 70 90 10 0.27 0.15 VM 09+ Overall*

18 145 126 60 475 415 0.25 0.14 Upper Zone

26 70 9 85 230 29 0.48 0.27 New Zone

117 142 20 385 465 64 0.6 0.34 VM 07+ Overall*

0 139 139 0 455 455 0.28 0.16 Upper Zone

5 55 24 15 180 78 0.44 0.25 New Zone

110 137 27 360 450 90 0.56 0.31 VM 23+ Overall*

0 85 85 0 280 280 0.32 0.18 Upper Zone

0 6 6 0 20 20 0.54 0.30 New Zone

56 85 23 185 280 75 0.63 0.35 Including 58 64 6 190 210 20 0.88 0.49 VM 23i^ Overall*

6 107 70 20 350 230 0.24 0.14 Upper Zone

6 37 9 20 120 28 0.38 0.22 New Zone

82 107 15 270 350 49 0.45 0.25 VM 26+ Overall*

0 82 82 0 270 270 0.31 0.17 Upper Zone

3 5 2 10 15 5 0.59 0.33 Upper Zone

11 18 8 35 60 25 0.51 0.29 New Zone

61 81 20 200 265 65 0.53 0.30 Including 64 73 9 210 240 30 0.68 0.38 VM 26i^ Overall*

5 131 91 15 430 300 0.36 0.2 Upper Zone

5 70 37 15 230 120 0.55 0.31 Including 32 41 5 105 135 15 0.8 0.45 New Zone

98 105 5 320 345 15 0.27 0.15 VM 33 Overall*

40 152 110 130 500 360 0.27 0.15 Upper Zone

41 78 23 135 255 75 0.34 0.19 New Zone

81 128 26 265 420 85 0.42 0.23 VM 26j^ Overall*

3 125 81 10 410 266 0.24 0.13 Upper Zone

3 29 14 10 95 45 0.63 0.35 Including 5 11 4 15 35 14 1.00 0.58 New Zone

110 117 2 360 385 7 0.52 0.29 VM 48 Overall*

5 79 71 15 260 233 0.3 0.17 Upper Zone

5 21 12 15 70 40 0.33 0.18 New Zone

43 79 26 140 260 85 0.46 0.26 Including 59 63 3 195 205 9 0.83 0.46 VM 49 Overall*

0 95 88 0 310 290 0.22 0.13 Upper Zone

0 34 7 0 110 24 0.32 0.18 New Zone

64 95 19 210 310* 63 0.43 0.24 VM 27 Overall*

5 38 27 15 125 90 0.17 0.1 Upper Zone

34 35 2 110 115 5 0.31 0.17 VM 27i^ Overall*

5 116 79 15 380 258 0.18 0.1 Upper Zone

5 58 10 15 190 32 0.28 0.16 New Zone

104 113 5 340 370 17 0.41 0.23 VM 28 Overall*

5 8 3 15 25 10 0.23 0.13 Upper Zone

5 6 2 15 20 5 0.32 0.18 VM 28i^ Overall*

3 18 11 10 60 35 0.17 0.1 Upper Zone

5 6 1 15 20 4 0.31 0.18 VM 30 Overall

32 73 40 105 240 130 0.18 0.1 New Zone

58 70 6 190 230 20 0.29 0.16 * Overall values represent contiguous averages that include V2O5 values ranging from detection limit to 1.14% + Hole reported in previous release ^ Denotes angle hole. Angle holes are labeled with the letter (i) or (j), as they are drilled from the same platform as the complimentary vertical hole.

Drill hole VM-29 was assayed but did not return any significant vanadium mineralization.

QA/QC and Qualified Person

The Victory drilling program was directly supervised in the field by the QP and other site geologists working for Victory. All samples were split at the drill site using a Gilson bar splitter and Jones riffle splitter, with two samples per 5-foot (1.52m) sample interval collected and placed into heavy plastic bags together with sequentially numbered sample tags. A 2kg sample was collected for assay, while a 4kg reference sample was kept on-site. Three different vanadium standards (71 ppm V, 320 ppm V, and 5172 ppm V) and coarse blank samples were purchased from Minerals Exploration and Environmental Geochemistry (MEG) Inc. of Reno, NV. Victory site geologists inserted field blank, standard, and duplicate samples into the drill sample stream per NI 43-101 guidelines, maintaining a 1-in-20 insertion rate for each of the field blank, standard, and duplicate samples such that every 7th sample is a control sample. Field duplicate samples were split from the 4kg reference samples using a Jones riffle splitter.

Drill samples were transported by Victory personnel to locked storage sheds rented by Victory and located in Golconda, NV, about 14km west of the project area. Samples were picked up in Golconda by American Assay Laboratories utilizing its own truck and driver and transported directly to American Assay's facility in Reno, NV. At American Assay Laboratories, the samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, and then a 0.3km split was ground to 85% passing 75 micron. A 0.5gm split was digested in a 5 acid process (ICP-5A035 method uses HNO3, HF, HClO4, HCl, H3BO3) and analyzed via ICP-OES. The detection limit for vanadium is 1ppm, the upper limit is 10,000ppm, and sample results are reported in PPM V. As a separate QAQC check, American Assay inserted laboratory standards, blanks, and duplicates into the sample stream. American Assay Laboratories is accredited by the International Accreditation Service, which conforms with requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

Victory is currently using ALS Chemex in British Columbia to perform umpire assays on 1-in-20 drill pulps obtained from American Assay Laboratories and submitted to the ALS Chemex facility in Reno, NV. ALS Chemex employs a four-acid digestion process (ME-ICP61m method), so Victory is re-numbering the pulp samples and inserting the same field standard samples into the sample stream in order to better compare results between the two labs.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Victory Metals

Victory owns a 100% interest in the Iron Point Vanadium Project, located 22 miles east of the town of Winnemucca in Humboldt County, Nevada. The project is located within a few miles of Interstate 80, has high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and a railroad line passing across the northern boundary of the property. The Company is well financed to advance the project through resource estimation and initial feasibility study work. Victory has a proven capital markets and mining team led by Executive Chairman Paul Matysek. Major shareholders include Casino Gold (50%), and management, directors and founders (25%). Further, over 51% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (43,471,014 shares) are subject to an escrow release over three years.

