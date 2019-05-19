Victory Nutrition International Inc. (VNI) Announces Results of a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study for the Safety and Efficacy of N-SORB™
Enzymes are essential for all metabolic transactions and N-SORB™, Prodosomed® and metabolically activated enzymes support human health at the recommended dose
May 19, 2019, 23:47 ET
LEDERACH, Pa., May 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Nutrition International Inc. ("VNI") announces results of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study for the Safety and Efficacy of N-SORB™. This study is published in the Journal of American College of Nutrition (ACN), a highly reputed peer-reviewed Journal (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30971174). The study results were presented at the Experimental Biology (EB) meeting in Orlando, Florida, April 6-9, 2019, which was attended by scientists, biomedical researchers, nutritionists, health professionals, numerous Ph.D.s and M.D. professionals from all over the world.
Forty young healthy male and female volunteers received N-SORB™ or placebo over a period of 90 consecutive days. Physical health, blood glucose, serum glucose, liver enzymes, lipid profile, red and white blood cell properties, serum cytokine levels and body weight were assessed pre- and post-intervention. The study concluded that quality of life, energy level, sleep pattern, digestive health, and several other blood parameters were significantly improved by taking N-SORB™ at the recommended dose.
Physical Health Demonstrated Significant Benefits in the N-SORB™ Treated Subjects
- Physical Well-Being Significantly Improved
- Sleep Quality Dramatically Improved as demonstrated by the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI)
- Energy Levels Improved
- Reduced Occurrence of Headache
- No Diarrhea
- Cardiovascular Health Improved
- Overall Lifestyle Quality Improved as exhibited by Quality of Life (QOL) and World Health Organization Quality of Life - abbreviated version (WHOQOL-BREF) Assessment
- Body Mass Index (BMI) reduced in N-SORB™ Treated Subjects
- LDL level showed an increasing trend in the placebo group, remained stable in Treatment Group
- Kidney, Cardiovascular and Hepatic Functions Improved
- Optimized Levels of Platelets and Lymphocytes
- Broad Spectrum Safety
About Experimental Biology (EB) Community
Experimental Biology (EB) is the largest and most prestigious interdisciplinary meeting of its kind. Life sciences and biomedical researchers from all over the world meet to network and share cutting-edge research that leads to discoveries and career advancement. EB welcomes everyone with interest in anatomy, biochemistry, molecular biology, nutrition, investigative pathology, pharmacology, and physiology.
For more information about the Experimental Biology Community, please visit www.experimentalbiology.org.
About the Journal of American College of Nutrition (ACN)
The American College of Nutrition is a 501 charitable non-profit organization established to encourage the scientific investigation of nutrition and metabolism. The ACN publishes the Journal of the American College of Nutrition and hosts scientific conferences in the U.S. and Europe.
For more information about the Journal of American College of Nutrition, please visit americancollegeofnutrition.org.
About N-SORBTM
N-SORB is VNI's patent-pending Prodosome-Activated Multi-Enzyme Complex (MEC). N-SORB's Prodosomed (SK713 SLP) MEC, unlike other enzyme products, gets rapidly absorbed into the blood and distributed to the body's tissues to support metabolic functions and digestive health. The results of this study confirm that N-SORB achieves benefits, unlike other enzyme products.
For more information on N-SORB™, please visit https://www.vni.life/retail/corporate/product/18018.
About Victory Nutrition International Inc. (VNI)
VNI was launched in January 2014 and its founders are biochemists, formulators and published researchers. VNI produces high-quality, well-researched products with unique, exclusive and patent-pending formulas. Their first-to-market products are made with premium-quality, research-driven, safety-affirmed ingredients encapsulated in an advanced absorption technology. VNI products are validated by published clinical studies.
For more information, please visit www.vni.life.
