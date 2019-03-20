Victory Van Corporation, a Moving and Storage Company and Prominent Allied Van Lines agent, to Expand into South Florida

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Van Corporation, an award-winning moving and storage company headquartered in northern Virginia, announced that beginning April 1, 2019 it will begin providing weekly trips to and from south Florida to service both residential and commercial moving customers. The south Florida expansion complements the company's current moving and storage clientele, such as the Washington Nationals, by making the north-south moving process easier and by shortening delivery windows for customers.

Victory Van is leveraging their experience in both the south Florida and mid-Atlantic markets to provide exceptional service to people who are relocating or are in need of secure storage. The south Florida location will also include a warehouse expansion. The current warehouse infrastructure around Washington, DC is 500,000 square feet. The new location will add additional secure storage in the local south Florida market.

David Kennedy, President and co-owner of Victory Van, spent the first 22 years of his career in the Florida market before moving to the mid-Atlantic region. Mr. Kennedy will continue to be a hands-on leader in the new south Florida location. According to the U.S. Census Bureau over 900 people per day move into the state of Florida and he will ensure that the new location provides the same high quality of customer service that Victory Van is known for.

Victory Van's expansion plan includes commercial moving and storage services for both national and international corporations. Forty percent of all U.S. exports to Latin and South America pass through Florida, according to the state of Florida's official website (https://www.stateofflorida.com/facts.aspx) and Chris Patton, CEO and co-owner of Victory Van Corporation, says he "…will utilize (his) experience relocating Fortune 100 companies, the U.S. military and the Department of State to help organizations streamline their international moving and storage needs."

Victory Van Corporation has been in business for over 75 years. They are recipients of numerous awards including the CREBA award for Commercial Mover of the Year and placing in the top 10 list of best movers in the Washington Business Journal for more than 10 years (currently ranked #5). The company is privately held by Mr. Patton and Mr. Kennedy along with over 100 employee-owners.

For more information, please visit www.victoryvan.com or contact Suzanne Lopez VP, Marketing at (703)-787-3629.

