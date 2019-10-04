VIDA Expands Board, Announcing Erkan Akyuz As Independent Director

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. ("VIDA"), the leader in AI-powered lung imaging analysis, today announced the appointment of Erkan Akyuz as independent director. Mr. Akyuz will join VIDA's Board of Directors to help guide the company's growth initiatives with differentiated healthcare IT leadership and market expertise.

Mr. Akyuz is the President and CEO of both Rhapsody and Corepoint Health, leaders in healthcare IT interoperability solutions. Prior to this role, he served as President of Medical Imaging, Workflow and Care Solutions (IWCS) for McKesson Technology Solutions; and as the President and CEO of Vital Images, Inc. He received his bachelor's degree at the Naval Academy, followed by his master's degree at Naval Postgraduate School and an MBA degree at INSEAD.

"I am energized to join VIDA's Board of Directors," stated Erkan Akyuz, President and CEO at Rhapsody and Corepoint Health. "VIDA has the potential to significantly expand its presence in the healthcare AI market and bring precise, personalized information to care providers. I'm looking forward to working with VIDA's exceptional team as they continue their growth trajectory."

"I am thrilled to welcome Mr. Akyuz to VIDA's Board of Directors," said Susan A. Wood, PhD, President and CEO of VIDA. "His expertise in leading healthcare IT organizations and market understanding is a perfect fit with our shared vision of expanding access to our innovative, AI-powered clinical solution that improves the lives of pulmonary patients and populations."

About VIDA

VIDA is transforming pulmonary care through intelligence. Powered by a unique combination of AI and quality-controlled image analysis services, VIDA's solutions aim to provide greater precision and personalization across a range of lung diseases including emphysema and airway obstructive diseases (COPD), asthma, interstitial lung disease, and lung cancer. VIDA's software and services are available for clinical use in the USA, EU, Canada and Australia. More at vidalung.ai.

SOURCE VIDA Diagnostics, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.vidalung.ai

