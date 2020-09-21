VIDA receives 510(k) clearance for deep learning-based enhancements to its LungPrint® solution

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc . ("VIDA"), the leader in lung and respiratory intelligence, announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for enhancements to its LungPrint solution, including automated deep learning-based lung and lobe segmentation algorithms. This clearance further validates the quality and clinical efficacy of the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered precision imaging and analytics solutions.

The addition of deep learning algorithms to VIDA's LungPrint solution allows the company to improve the performance of lung imaging analysis and enable a more comprehensive assessment of disease probability and progression. This depth of insight empowers physicians to develop personalized treatment plans that can improve outcomes and quality of life. This most recent FDA approval incorporates VIDA's deep-learning algorithms, which improve the automated segmentation of the lung and lobes for greater clinical and diagnostic precision, applying the highest standards of technology to clinical practice.

"We're living in the age of personalized medicine, where precision algorithms can be used to optimize outcomes for patients," said Susan Wood, PhD, president and CEO of VIDA. "The addition of deep-learning capabilities to our already-proven solution is a critical step towards diagnosing and treating lung disease with anatomical precision based on clinical best practices."

According to Wood, the VIDA algorithm learns how to analyze lung scans based on intelligence derived from the extensive and diverse database the company has amassed over more than a decade of clinical work. This results in a substantial improvement in accuracy and establishes a scalable platform that supports greater efficiency.

Respiratory AI solutions from VIDA are used to assess the lung characteristics associated with chronic, complex lung disease, such as COVID-19 related lung damage, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, emphysema, and asthma. In addition to clinical applications, pharmaceutical companies rely on VIDA's ISO 13485-certified core lab processes to facilitate research on drug therapies for people with these life-changing conditions.

Since the beginning of the year, VIDA has been recognized as a leader in AI for healthcare by Forbes, Frost & Sullivan, Healthcare Technology Report, and others. In addition, Wood was named one of the "Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2020," by The Healthcare Technology Report. To learn more about VIDA solutions and the company's recent 510(k) clearance, visit vidalung.ai.

About VIDA

VIDA modernizes lung and respiratory care, empowering healthcare organizations and physicians to improve patient outcomes, streamline care coordination, and drive efficiencies through a comprehensive approach, proven quality, and clinical leadership. Through quantitative data intelligence and impactful visualizations, VIDA helps physicians manage patients with or at risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, and now, COVID-19. VIDA's software is FDA cleared, CE-marked, Health Canada licensed and TGA registered for clinical use in the US, European Economic Area, Canada, and Australia. Learn more at vidalung.ai.

