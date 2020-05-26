Vida Shoes International Looks Towards the Future with Corporate Restructuring

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida Shoes International (www.vidagroup.com), a leader in the women's, children's and men's footwear industry, made the difficult decision to streamline teams throughout its operation today with layoffs and temporary salary reductions. The announcement comes on the heels of the Covid-19 crisis as companies across industries are facing cost-cutting measures.

Solomon Dabah, Vida President says, "Understanding the reality that we are faced with, it became necessary to evaluate the 'right size' of the company that puts us in the best position for success during this time, and into the future."

Despite the challenges, Vida Shoes is extremely well positioned to move forward, both as a world class organization and highly successful footwear company. The restructuring plan outlines an intensified focus on digital and ecommerce strategy, as the company continues to expand its reach across different touchpoints and markets. Vida also continues to emphasize a relationship-based business model to better inform the customer journey within the Vida brand portfolio.

About Vida Shoes International, Inc. Vida designs, sources, markets and distributes fashion-forward and outdoor adventure footwear for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Jambu, JBU, J Sport, M.A.P. and Andre Assous, Vida is a licensee of various brands, including BCBGeneration, BCBGMAXAZRIA, BCBG GIRLS, Stride Rite, Carter's, OshKosh B'Gosh, Kensie, XOXO, UNIONBAY and Esprit. Vida also designs and sources products under private labels brands for various retailers. Vida's wholesale distribution includes department stores, independent retailers, specialty stores, national chains and mass merchants. Learn more at www.vidagroup.com.

