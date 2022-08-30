Vidanta Is a Proud Participant in Next Week's Episodes of ABC's Hit Romance Reality Series 'The Bachelorette'

Tune in Monday, September 5 and Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on ABC

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidanta is thrilled to be participating in two upcoming episodes of ABC's "The Bachelorette." These exciting episodes will feature special "one-on-one" dates at the award-winning, spectacular beachfront resort, Vidanta Riviera Maya, where the newest Bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, will enjoy romantic dinners at several of the impressive restaurants at the resort.

Dining experiences include Havana Moon, which explores the flavors of the Caribbean; Bistro Bleu, with impeccable French cuisine; and El Lago, where delicious food merges with breathtaking views of the lake and lush surrounding gardens; as well as a romantic date night around a bonfire at Salum. These episodes of "The Bachelorette" will air on September 5 and 6 at 8/7c on ABC.

Vidanta Riviera Maya is one of the most innovative resorts of Grupo Vidanta. The spectacular tropical paradise resort offers a wide range of attractions, including Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the first theatrical and culinary experience that is the only one of its kind in Mexico and permanent in the Riviera Maya. The resort is home to the Jungala Aqua Experience, which is an ultra-exclusive low-density waterscape that offers the ultimate way to enjoy the world's best water rides without the lines, crowds, or hassle. The property has five different hotel brands, more than 30 restaurants and bars, two luxurious spas, more than 15 swimming pools, a Nicklaus Design Golf Course, and many more extraordinary experiences.

Vidanta's Nuevo Vallarta and Riviera Maya properties have been featured on "The Bachelor," and now "The Bachelorette." Throughout the seasons, the romantic resort has been the backdrop for bachelors and bachelorettes exploring new relationships, falling in love, and experiencing heartbreak all while surrounded by nature, majestic sunsets, exquisite culinary experiences, and magical memories on Mexican coasts.

ABOUT VIDANTA

Grupo Vidanta—the leading developer of resorts and tourism infrastructure in Mexico and Latin America—has garnered a reputation as Mexico's most impressive and luxurious destinations due to its unparalleled entertainment offerings, golf courses, high-end amenities, beach clubs, countless culinary options, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations makes dream vacations a reality through spectacular resorts, including Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the first theatrical and culinary experience and the only one of its kind in Mexico and permanent in the Riviera Maya; golf courses designed by Nicklaus Designs and Greg Norman Golf Course, as well as the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course which is home of the Mexico Open, an official PGA TOUR tournament, and lastly entertainment centers in the most coveted places on the coast of Mexico—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán—with brands that include The Estates, Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, and others.

Recently, Grupo Vidanta announced it will launch Vidanta Cruises, the first Mexican luxury cruise line that offers a sophisticated, adults-only exploration at sea on an exclusive mega yacht. Grupo Vidanta is also home to the Vidanta SkyDream Parks Gondola which is the world's first-ever gondola at a beach resort. The Vidanta SkyDream Parks Gondola is part of one of the most ambitious projects ever seen, VidantaWorld, which will transform family vacations by reimagining traditional theme parks.

ABOUT "THE BACHELORETTE"

On this season of ABC's hit primetime reality series "The Bachelorette," two lucky women are offered the chance to find true love. The eligible bachelorettes embark on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of handsome men, gradually narrowing the field as they continue their search for their soul mates. At the end of this romantic voyage, if they have found the one, will there be a proposal – and will they say yes? "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

