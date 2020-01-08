VidaNyx, the Leading Cloud-Based Digital Video Evidence Solution Protecting Over 26,000 Child Abuse Survivors Per Year, Raises Record Series A and Moves Operation to Omaha, NE

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital evidence industry innovator, VidaNyx, built to serve the nation's Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) and multidisciplinary teams today announced Sara Boyd as CEO. As part of the announcement, company headquarters will relocate to Omaha, Nebraska, where VidaNyx first debuted in 2018.

Originally incubated by Giving Tech Labs, VidaNyx has become a sustainable social enterprise as the premier cloud-based digital video evidence management solution to protect survivors of child abuse, sexual assault and neglect. Child Advocacy Centers using VidaNyx reduce their operating cost per forensic interview by up to 90% and increase their case processing speed by up to 67%, enabling agencies to focus more time and money on prevention, education and client services activities to maximize social impact.

"Creating VidaNyx has been a profound honor with immeasurable rewards from protecting children to championing the work of those enabling justice and healing," said VidaNyx Co-Founder, Shelly Kurtz. "In just one year, VidaNyx has become the trusted video management platform for over 26,000 child forensic interviews. We look forward to increasing the reach with thousands of agency partners in the years to come under Sara's leadership."

VidaNyx is currently enabling over 650 agencies and 1,500 users in 46 states. To continue this strong momentum, Invest Nebraska and NelNet Inc led a record series A of $5M to move operations to Omaha, NE and bring on board Sara Boyd, previously CEO of the Omaha Community Foundation in charge of $1.2 billion in assets.

"I am truly inspired to lead VidaNyx to realize and further extend our vision for impact," said Sara Boyd. "As we grow, we will expand into serving organizations that help survivors of human trafficking, domestic violence and eventually serving the needs related to the management of digital video evidence by the more than 50 million cases that go through the US court system every year."



VidaNyx was born after hearing from one of the nation's leading children's advocacy centers, Project Harmony, in Omaha, NE, about the need to replace outdated DVD distribution of child forensic interviews.

"We are thrilled to welcome VidaNyx home to Omaha. This is a moment of pride for Project Harmony, the city of Omaha and the whole state of Nebraska," said Gene Klein, Executive Director, Project Harmony Child Advocacy Center. "VidaNyx is proof that technology can be created to have equal parts of innovation and impact. I look forward to working closely with Sara to shape the future of digital transformation to help agencies deliver on their mission and create peace of mind for families."

This is now a full-circle story of the power of technology for the public interest, commonly referred to as "Tech4PI". Instead of creating a one-off solution for Project Harmony to protect 2,000 children each year, VidaNyx was created as a sustainable scaled solution to serve the needs of the digital evidence market at large by first focusing on child advocacy centers where hundreds of thousands of forensic videos are recorded each year.



In a short time, VidaNyx has gained national and international attention as a premier solution to a wide-scale problem. In the Evidence Review "What Works to Prevent Sexual Violence Against Children" VidaNyx was featured as a prudent solution by Together for Girls in partnership with Oak Foundation and Equality Institute.

Daily impact metrics are available at www.vidanyx.com/impact .

